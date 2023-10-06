The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Charlotte Roval, as the playoffs continue. It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is the last week of the round of 12 for NASCAR. After this race, four drivers will be eliminated, and eight drivers will be moving on. Williams Byron and Ryan Blaney have moved on to the next round with wins in the round of 12. Byron won at Texas, while Blaney won last week at Talladega. Currently, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and Tyler Reddick are on the chopping block. Unless they can score enough points in the race to move ahead, they will be out of the race for the cup unless they can win at Charlotte.

Charlotte hosts two races per year. First, is the Coca-Cola 600, which is a 600-mile race on the normal track. This track is a 2.28-mile road course. It is promoted as the Roval due to its similarity to the oval track, but also the road course intermixed. The Roval combines 1.5 miles of the normal oval and then 17 turns of a road course. It requires heavy turns and quick breaking with widths as small as just 54 feet overall. This takes a combination of road course skills and oval racing.

NASCAR Odds: Bank of American Roval 400 Odds

Favorites To Win Bank of America Roval 400

Chase Elliott comes in as the favorite for a good reason. He has been solid in road races this year. He was fourth at COTa this year, eighth at Sonoma, and second at Road America. On road courses, Elliott has won seven times in 29 attempts, while sitting in the top five 17 times. He has also won twice at the Charlotte Roval, in 2019 and 2020. He has led laps in for the five races here and could have won here last year had it not been for a small mistake that placed him 20th.

William Byron sits second in odds for a good reason. He won at the Watkins Glen road course last year and was fifth at COTA, fourth at Indy, and eighth this year at Watkins Glen. He has not had the same success at the Charlotte Roval though. Byron finished 16th last year while having just two top ten finished at the track in five races. Both of them are sixth-place finishes. One was while he started first and the other was while he started 13th. Still, he has led over 20 laps in three of the last four races.

Tyler Reddick could get a win here to jump up the points standings. He had won at COTA, Road America, and Indy. One of his wins, this year is at COTA, while he was fourth at Indy and eighth at Watkins Glen. Reddick has raced on the Roval three times in his career. While he finished 12th the first time, he won second and eighth the other two times. Last time out, he led 21 laps before finishing in eighth place.

Kyle Larson is interesting here. He scored the tenth most points on road tracks in 2023 but is one of the best drivers in the circuit. Larson does have four wins in road courses in his career but they are in 32 starts. He has also finished in the top ten nine times. Charlotte has been hit or miss for him. In 2021, he won the race, but last year it was a 35th-place finish. He has raced here four times and finished outside the top in three of them, still, he has a win here and has led laps in three of four races.

Sleepers To Win Bank of American Roval 400

While the favorites should get a lot of attention, Christopher Bell should get a lot of attention. He has won on a Roval before, winning in 2021 at the Daytona Roval. He has not been great on road courses this year, but does have two ninth-place finishes, and is close to the top five in road course points this year. Meanwhile, he has a win here. Last year, Bell won at the Charlotte Roval, while finishing eighth the year before. Still, if laps led is an indicator, he has led just eight laps at his track in three tries.

Chris Buescher should also be considered here. He has a second-place finish at Sonoma, and top-ten finishes at Road America, Indy, Watkins Glens, and this track last year. This year, he has been top ten in all but one of the road races. Still, Buescher has led just one lap here. That was in 2021 and he ended up finishing third. Buescher has been solid on-road tracks overall, but Charlotte has evaded him.

Bank of American Roval 400 Prediction & Pick

Kyle Larson struggles on-road tracks, and for the good of a driver, as he is, the best someone can hope for is a top five here. While Buescher has not won here, he should be considered, but will most likely finish in the top ten without a win. Bell has won here, but he does not lead laps often at this track. The two favorites are the best bets for this track. Elliott did not close the deal last year, and has been good overall here, but not enough to get a win. William Byron has dominated road tracks. He is also good on conventional oval tracks. This track takes a combination of the two. Byron provides the best combination and is going to win this race. Expect a lot of maneuvering, but when the checkered flag is faced, William Byron will be the winner.

