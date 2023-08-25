The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona this week. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was William Byron to take the win at Watkins Glen. Denny Hamlin followed him, with Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger, and Ty Gibbs rounding out the top five. This week, the series heads back to Daytona. This is the second of two races held at Daytona every week year. It goes on the 2,5 miles oval track of Daytona.

This year in the Daytona 500, it was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. who took the checkered flag, and last year, Austin Dillon took it in this race. The Tri-Oval at Daytona is one of the most infamous race tracks in the world. The high banks allow for great speeds with a “super stretch” on the back straight away which allows for some great actions. This is a restrictor plate race, which has brought down the speeds in recent years, but drivers will still need to be able to navigate high speeds with turns that come quickly to get the win,

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Coke Zero Sugar 400 Odds

Chase Elliott: +1100

Kyle Busch: +1200

Brad Keselowski: +1200

Joey Logano: +1200

Ryan Blaney: +1200

Denny Hamlin: +1200

William Byron: +1600

Chris Buescher : +1600

Bubba Wallace: +1800

Martin Turex Jr: +1800

Kyle Larson: +1800

Austin Cendric: +2000

Aric Almirola: +2000

Daniel Suraez: +2200

Alec Bowman: +2200

Tyler Reddick: +3300

Christopher Bell: +2200

Ross Chastain: +2200

Ty Gibbs: +2500

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +2500

Michael McDowell: +2500

Austin Dillon: +2500

Kevin Harvick: +3000

Chase Briscoe: +3000

How to Watch Coke Zero Sugar 400 Race

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Coke Zero Sugar 400

When the top person on the board is sitting at +1100, it is hard to name a favorite in the race, but Chase Elliott is the leader of the pack. As the playoffs are closing in, Elliott needs a win to secure his spot in the playoffs. He does not have a win yet this year, but he has been in the top five six times. Last week at Watkins Glen did not go his way, as he finished 32nd, but the week before he was second.

Daytona this year was another disaster, finishing 38th after a crash. In recent races at Day Tona, if he does not crash, he does well. In his last 12 races, he has crashed out six times at third track, while also hitting the top ten five times and two second-place finishes. He has never won at Daytona and will be looking for his first win in this one.

Kyle Busch sits right behind him in odds. He finished 19th at Daytona this year but had three wins, including at Talladega this year, which has some similarities. He has struggled as of late, with two finishes outside the top 30 and a 12th-place finish. Busch has also struggled with crashes in his recent race here. He crashed at the Dayton 500 this year and has not finished five of his last seven races here. He won this race back in 2008 and is good on these style of tracks, but he has not been in the top five since the 2019 Daytona 500 on this track.

Next, Brad Keselowski sits on the board third in odds. In 2021 at this track, he was looking at a top-two finish before a crash. While he was ninth in his last finish at this track, he has not finished four of his last five races here. Meanwhile,e has has been in the top ten just once since his 2016 win at this race. Further, he has yet to win this year, but he did finish fifth at Talladega. Avoiding a mishap will be huge for him and if he can, he could be in contention.

Meanwhile, Joey Logano rounds out the top four in odds. Logano was the runner-up here in February and won in Atlanta this past year. He is not the best Superspeedway raced, but he is dang good. Logano is one of the leaders on the circuit for superspeedway points. He has been third in the last two races at Daytona, and won back in 2018 at this race, He also won the 2015 Daytona 500. He has not crashed in his last four races. So either he is due for one, or he has figured out how to avoid the big one.

Sleepers To Win Coke Zero Sugar 400

While normally the first guy in the favorites column, Kyle Larson finds himself a little lower down the board this week. Larson cannot catch a break here, and while he is a great driver, he has struggled at this track. He has been on the pole three times and second once in the last four races. He has not finished a race though. His best finish at Daytona is a sixth-place finish back in this race in 2016. So why back him? In the last 13 races at what is now known as the Coke Zero Sugar 400, there has not been a repeat winner. Daytona has a randomness to it, so why not look at the best driver in the world?

Chris Buescher sits in front of Larson is odds. He has been in the top ten five times in his last 12 races here. He had a top-five finish in the Daytona 500 and was second at this race in 2021 until he had a penalty. Buescher led the Daytona this year, but could not complete the job and finished fourth. He has led laps in three of his last four races here but has not won at this track. This is a perfect time for him to make the jump.

Meanwhile, with so many guys with such long odds to win, this is the perfect chance to take a long shot. The perfect man for that is Chase Briscoe. He led laps at Dayton this year before he crashed out and finished 35th. In his last four races here, he has crashed three times and finished third in the 2022 Daytona 500. He is the perfect candidate to randomly win this race.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prediction & Pick

In the recent history of this race, there are just two requirements to win it. First, do not crash. Second, do not be a previous winner. While predicting a crash is nearly impossible, racers who are more aggressive normally fail, but racers who are too cautious are losers. They get caught in the crash and end up losing on this track. This is a race to go for broke. Taking someone like Chase Elliott does not do much since the odds are, that he is not going to win or maybe not finish the race. The move here is to take someone who has the skill to win but is long odds. That man is Chase Briscoe.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Prediction & Pick: Chase Briscoe (+3000)