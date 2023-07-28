The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond this week for the Cook Out 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week at Pocono it was Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag to grab his second win of the year. Tyler Reddick, Martin Turez Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Ty Gibbs followed him to all grab top-five finishes. Now, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway in Virginia. This is one of the most exciting short tracks in the NASCAR Circuit. It is just .759 miles long and had a “D” shape to it. This shape allows racers to reach high speeds relatively quickly. With nice banks on the turns, there is also a lot of contact in this race. That makes it one of the favorite tracks for fans and drivers alike.

In the Spring, it was Kyle Larson who took the win at this race. Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick all took home top-five finishes in the race as well. Further, Joe Gibbs Racing has dominated this track. In the last six races, Joe Gibbs racers have two wins, 12 top-five finishes, and 20 top-ten finishes. Kyle Larson will be looking to make it two in a row here and get another win for Hendrick Motor Sports. He is not the favorite though, as that belongs to Martin Turex Jr. of the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cook Out 400 Odds

Martin Turex Jr.: +400

Kyle Larson: +600

Denny Hamlin: +600

Christopher Bell: +700

William Byron: +800

Kevin Harvick: +900

Chase Elliott: +1200

Kyle Busch: +1200

Joey Logano: +1200

Ross Chastain: +1700

Ryan Blaney: +2000

Tyler Reddick: +2400

Brad Keselowski: +2400

Ty Gibbs: +2500

Alex Bowman: +3200

Daniel Suarez: +5000

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aric Almirola: +5000

Chase Briscoe: +5000

Chris Buescher: +7000

Bubba Wallace: +7000

How to Watch Cook Out 400

TV: USA

Stream: Peacock

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Cook Out 400

The favorite in this race is Martin Turex Jr. and for good reason. First, while not winning last year, Turex has won three times this year. He also has been racing well as of late. In his last six starts, he has two wins, a runner-up, two third-place finishes, and a fifth-place finish. While he finished in 11th place in the spring race, Turex has been dominant at this track since joining Joe Gibbs Racing. He has three wins, a second, a fourth, a fifth, and a seventh-place finish since joining Joe Gibbs and hitting this track. In the spring race, he did lead 56 laps and had led 50 or more laps in nine of the last 11 races at this track.

Kyle Larson spent most of the year as the favorite in every race. He has dropped from that as of late but is still near the top of the odds board. Larson has two wins this year, one of them being at Richmond. He has finished inside the top ten in five of the last seven races, with four of those being top-five finishes. Last time at this track was his second win at the track, with the first being the second race of 2017. He led 93 laps last race, and 53 laps in his other win. Still, in 17 starts he has only led laps in six races while crashing out of one. If Larson can avoid the big crash, he will be a threat to win the race.

Denny Hamlin comes in off his second win of the year. He won at Kansas earlier this year as well, and in the nine races in between has been hit or miss. Hamlin had a runner-up, a third place, and a seventh place finish. He also has a 35th and 36th place finish in there. Hamlin has four wins at this track in 33 starts and averages a finish of 8.7 at this track. What is more impressive, he has not crashed out of this race in 33 starts and has led over 2200 laps here. Meanwhile, the spring race broke a streak of greatness at this track. In the five races before finishing 20th in the spring, Hamlin has finished fourth once, second twice, and won a race.

While Christopher Bell has never won at this track, he has been close. Bell does have one win on the year, but that was on the dirt track. Meanwhile, he has struggled as of late, finishing outside the top 15 in three of his last four races. Still, Richmond is different for him. Bell has made six starts at this track, and five of them for Joe Gibbs racing. In those five races, his worst finish is sixth place, while he has been in the top four every other time. Bell is due for a breakthrough and this could be the track.

Kevin Harvick does not have a win yet this year but will be looking to make this week in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond his first. Harvick has been in fourth place in each of his last two starts, so he is coming in hot. Harvick has won four times here, including the fall race of last year. Even more, Harvick has finished in the top five in 40.9 percent of his 44 starts here. He has been in the top ten in 12 of his last 15 starts, including the last four. In that time he has two runner-up finishes as well. Harvick crushes this track and is worth a look.

Sleepers To Win Cook Out 400

The best longer-odds guy is Kyle Busch. Busch has won three times this year, but there are two reasons for his long odds. First, he was 14th here in the last race. Second, he was outside the top 20 in each of the last two races. The other major issue is his leaving Joe Gibbs Racing. In his ten starts before leaving, he was in the top ten in all of them. He had two wins as well. In his first start away from them, he finished 14th.

Bubba Wallace is the biggest long shot that would be worth a small look. First, he is driving a Toyota, which has normally performed better here. Second, he led his first lap at this track last time out. He was running well in the race until a mistake put him well back in the pack. Third, he has run well in his last two races, with an eighth-place and 11th-place finish. Finally is the race for the playoffs. Wallace is currently 15th out of the 16 positions. With a win, he can clinch a playoff birth.

Cook Out 400 Prediction & Pick

The history at Richmond will dictate the prediction and pick for the Cook Out 400. A top-five pick for Harvick would seem like a solid play as would one for Chris Bell. Kyle Busch has struggled here as of late and is not the pick. Bubba Wallace's top ten could also be a nice play. Still, the winner of this race will be from the top favorites. Take Denny Hamlin to win in back-to-back weeks.

Cook Out 400 Prediction & Pick: Denny Hamlin (+600)