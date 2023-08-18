The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen this week for Go Bowling at the Glen. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was Michael McDowell to win at Indianapolis on the Indy road course. Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five on the road course. This week, NASCAR continues on a road course at Watkins Glen. Kyle Laston is the defending champion here, but Chase Elliott won the two races at this track beforehand. In all, seven different active drivers have won on this track.

This track is 2.450 miles long and drives will go 220.5 miles around it to claim the checkered flag. With seven total turns, five of them being right, there is a little getting used to. It is almost identical in length to the Indy road course, so that will be nice continuity from last week. While most road courses are largely unique, there are some similarities to other tracks. The most similar tracks are the Charlotte Road Course, Circuit of the Americans (COTA), the Indy Road Course, and Sonoma. Drivers who have tackled these well with most likely fare well here too.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Go Bowling at the Glen Odds

Chase Elliott: +350

Kyle Larson: +500

Martin Truex Jr.: +650

Tyler Reddick: +800

Christopher Bell: +1000

Michael McDowell: +1000

Daniel Suarez: +1100

Kyle Busch: +1200

AJ Allmendinger: +1200

Chris Buescher: +1700

Denny Hamlin: +2000

Ty Gibbs: +2000

William Byron: +2200

Austin Cendric: +3000

Alex Bowman: +3000

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kevin Harvick: +4400

Joey Logano: +4400

Ross Chastain: +5000

Chase Brisco: +5000

Ryan Blaney: +6500

How to Watch Go Bowling at the Glen

TV: USA

Stream: NBCSports

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Go Bowling at the Glen

Chase Elliott comes in as the favorite in this race and for good reason. He has done well on road courses as of late. First, he was second just last week on a very similar track. At Chicago he was third, and then fifth at Sonoma. He did not race COTA this year, but he has finished fourth and first in his two prior races at that track. He has also been dominant at Watkins Glen. In his last four races, he has finished first place, had a runner-up, and a fourth-place finish. In 2019, it was complete domination, as he led 80 of the 90 laps of the race.

Kyle Larson is next on the odds board. He is coming in off two solid races. He was fifth at Michigan and eighth last week at Indianapolis. In his three other comparable road tracks this year, his worst finish is at COTA, where he was 14th. All time on road courses, he has four wins, with nine top fives and 14 top tens in 31 races. His last four races at The Glen have been solid as well. After a 6th place finish in 2018, and 9th in 2019, he won the race in 2021 and 2022. They were not dominating performances though. He led just five laps last year but still got the win.

Tyler Reddick sits fourth in odds to win the race. Reddicks' only win this year comes on the most similar track to this one, COTA. Even more, he was fourth last week on another similar track. Reddick has only raced at Watkins Glen twice. In 2021 he finished tenth place, while in 2022 he led two laps and finished seventh. Reddick has shown he can win on tracks like this though. He won the Indy road course last year, although the road courses have not been the most kind to him outside of COTA and Indy this year. After starting second at both Sonoma and Chicago, he had disappointing finishes. He was 33rd at Sonoma and 28th at Chicago. Still, those are not as comparable as Indy and COTA.

McDowell comes in off a win last week at the Indianapolis Road Course. While McDowell has just two top fives this year and six top tens, he has done well on the road courses. Beyond the win last week, he was 12th at COTA, seventh in Chicago, and seventh at Sonoma. Furthermore, McDowell has a solid race last year. While he did finish sixth, he led 14 laps. Still, this track has given him some issues. From 2010-2014 he did not finish any of those five races.

Sleepers To Win Go Bowling at the Glen

Chris Buescher is coming off an 11th-place finish last week. He has two straight wins before his 11th-place finish last week. He has done well at road tracks this year. Beyond last week at Chicago this year, he finished tenth and then was fourth at Sonoma. At COTA he was an eighth-place finisher. Watkins Glen has not been his best track though. He finished ninth here last year, which is his best finish at the track. In the last two years, he has finished in the top 11 in every single race on a road track. His worst finish was last week, and he has scored well on them over his career.

Joey Logano is a deep sleeper to get the win here. He has not done well on road courses this year. Last week he was 34th, while he sat 28th at COTA. The comps look bad, which is why he is so far down the odds board. Still, he did finish third at Sonoma this year and eighth at Chicago. So he can do well at a road race. Logano is also hit-and-miss at this track. In 2011 he was fifth. Then he was seventh in 2013, sixth in 2014, won it in 2015, and second in 2016. Last year he finished this. In his other seven races, he is outside the top 15, including being outside the top 20 in six of those.

Go Bowling at the Glen Prediction & Pick

The prediction for this year's Go Bowling at the Glen is that it will be a combination of experience and good work on road tracks. There are three past winners here on this list, but Joey Logano, while enticing at +4000, is not going to win it. That leaves Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Elliott is racing better on-road tracks right now, and Larson will not make it three in a row here. Take Elliott in this one.

Go Bowling at the Glen Prediction & Pick: Chase Elliott (+350)