NASCAR heads to the streets of Chicago for the inaugural Grant Park 220. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

For the first time, NASCAR is on the streets of Chicago. The drivers hear to a 2.2-mile track with 12 turns on Asphalt. Without a naming sponsor, Grant Park, the location of the race, was given the naming rights to the 220-mile race. The track is narrow and with sharp turns is expected to be unforgiving. Small mistakes will reap huge penalties and could easily eliminate drivers from a race. While NASCAR has had road races, this is the first-ever street race.

Coming into the race, six drivers see their odds under +1000. This does not include Ross Chastain, who won the Ally 400 just last week. It does include runner-up Martin Turex Jr., and fellow top-five finishers Chase Elliot and Kyle Larson. With little history to go on, picking a winner will be difficult, but it is time to pick who will win the first-ever Grant Park 220.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Grant Park 220 Odds

Chase Elliott +500

Tyler Reddick +650

Martin Turex Jr. +650

Kyle Larson +750

Kyle Busch +900

A.J. Allmendinger +900

William Byron +1100

Ross Chastain +1200

Chris Buescher +2000

Christopher Bell +1500

Michael McDowell +2500

Daniel Suarez +2500

Denny Hamlin +2500

Joey Logano +2800

Austin Cindric +2800

How to Watch Grant Park 220

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Grant Park 220

Kyle Larson is not the favorite. That is headline worthy in and of itself. The favorite for the race is Chase Elliott. Elliott is without a win this year in ten races, with an average finish of 12.6. He does have four top-five finishes and six top-tens on the year. Elliott has been racing well as of late. He has top-ten finishes in five of his last six events. Elliott has won three races since 2020 that were inaugural races on a road course. He won in 2020 at the Daytona Road course, in 2021 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), and in 2021 at Road America. This year, Elliott finished fifth at Sonoma, another road course.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick sits second in odds, and that is because he is great on road courses. This year Reddick has one win, and that was on the road course at COTA. He typically does well on non-traditional courses, as he did at the Bristol Dirt Race. Reddick has three wins on road courses, and ten top-ten finishes, with five top-five finishes in his 17 career road course starts. He has struggled as of late though. Since a fifth-place finish at Charlotte, he has finished worse than 30th in all three races.

Martin Turex Jr. sits third in odds to win this race. Truex has been amazing as of late. He got his first win of the season at Dover and finished eighth the next week. After a rough race at Darlington, he has finished third, fifth, first, and second in the last four races. That includes a win on the road track at Sonoma. Truex has the all-around ability and experience to win at an inaugural race as well.

Kyle Larson sits fourth in odds. Larson has done well at tracks without experience. Last year he won the first race at Nashville, while also winning at North Wilkesboro. The second was not the first-ever NASCAR race at the track but was the first since the late 90s. He has not been dominant at road courses this year. At COTA he finished 14th, while sitting eighth at Sonoma. Since a small rough patch, Larson is coming back into form. He has finished in the top eight in each of his last three races.

Sitting tied for fifth in odds is A.J. Allmendinger. Allmendinger has not had a great year so far. He has only led one lap all year long, with just three top-ten finishes. He does not have a win or even a top-five this year. His average finish has been 19.3 this year. He was sixth at Sonoma though, and that was his second-best finish of the year. Why is he up so high in odds though? Well, Allmendinger used to be an open-wheel racer.

This track gives some similarities to open-wheel racing. Furthermore, he has a lot of experience on street tracks, something that most drivers in this field will not have. Allmendinger spoke on this before the race saying “Street racing is some of the most fun I’ve had racing in my life, so I’m looking forward to getting to Chicago and trying it out in a Cup car.” Betting for him to win is a big risk on his experience, but a top-ten finish at -195 or taking him over Ross Chastain at -126 may be the best play.

Sleepers To Win Grant Park 220

Sleepers could be a solid pick in an inaugural race. There are two to look at heavily here. First, is William Byron sitting at +1100 odds. The first thing to note is Byron is second in points this year. He has three wins this year, seven top-five finishes, and ten top-ten finishes. His average finish is 11.94 this year. Certainly, picking him to win is a long shot, but just picking him top ten at -150 may be wise. At COTA he was fifth, while sitting 14th at Sonoma, but he started 26th. Sonoma was his worst finish in his last eight-point scoring races. His team also does well at inaugural races. Hendricks has won five of the last ten races at tracks holding their first race.

Next is Michael McDowell. McDowell does not have a top-five finish this year and has led just 12 laps all year long. He does have three top-ten finishes on the year, but on average he finishes 20th. He was seventh at Sonoma and 12th at COTA. Sound familiar? It should. It is very similar to AJ Allmendinger. Like Allmendinger, McDowell has experience on street courses. He has been in IndyCars, Grand-AM, and Gran American Road racing vehicles. While these are long odds, if you are looking for a guy who could win because of race experience with longer odds than Allmendinger, this is the pick.

Grant Park 220 Prediction & Pick

Firstly, this is an unknown track and should be approached carefully. Secondly, there is not a major track record to go off of. The two drivers who have major road experience have not been good this year. Thirdly, recent success should be used as the best barometer in this race, but only if they can handle a course like this. Ultimately picking a winner comes down to a combination of good driving and the ability to win here. That man is Martin Turex Jr. He has been hot this year, while also having the ability to win here.

Grant Park 220 Prediction & Pick: Martin Turex Jr. (+650)