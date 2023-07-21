NASCAR heads to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania for the Highpoint.com 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was Martin Turex Jr. snagging the win at the Crayon 301. For Turex, it was his third win of the year and a nice bounce-back after two rough races. Rounding out the top five were Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and Brad Keselowski. Now, the drivers turn their attention to Pocono Raceway for this 400-mile race. Pocono is a tri-oval track but is unique and known as a championship oval. There are three different radius turns, three different lengths of straightaways, and three different degrees of banking.

The first turn is a 675-foot radius and banks at 14 degrees. It is modeled after the Trenton Speedway. Next, after 3,055 feet straightaway, the second turn hits with a 750-foot radius and eight degrees. Turn two is modeled after the tunnel turn at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Following turn two the shortest straightaway follows at 1,780 feet. Next, turn three is the largest radius at 800 feet, with a six-degree bank. That turn is modeled after the Milwaukee Mile. Ultimately, the track ends with a final 3,740 feet straightaway. Making matters more difficult is the heavy variations in track width, varying between 60 and 100 feet wide.

This track races live a road course in an oval format and takes the ability to handle the three different turns. Still, multiple drives have found success here. Last year was filled with multiple cautions, as Chase Elliott took the win following the disqualifications of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch. Denny Hamlin has won at this track six times, while Kyle Busch has taken home four wins. This track has been known to produce first-time winners. In the last five races at this track, five different winners have won. In the 15 Races since 2015, only three different drives have won multiple times on this track.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Highpoint.com 400

Denny Hamlin: +500

Martin Turex Jr.: +500

Kyle Busch: +500

Kyle Larson: +750

William Byron: +800

Ryan Blaney: +800

Tyler Reddick: +1200

Ross Chastain: +1200

Christopher Bell: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1600

Kevin Harvick: +1600

Joey Logano: +1800

Alex Bowman: +2500

Bubba Wallace: +3000

Daniel Suarez: +3000

Brad Keselowski : +3000

Ty Gibbs: +3500

Chris Buescher: +6000

How to Watch Highpoint.com 400

TV: USA Network

Stream: NBCSports

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Favorites To Win Highpoint.com 400

Kicking off is the man who won last week and is tied at the top of the oddsboard, Martin Turex Jr. Turex was winless last year, but now has three wins on the year. Turex performs well here. While he does have some lower finishes, he has also won this race. Last year, he finished seventh in the race, which broke a streak of three races that finished tenth or worse. In 2019, he had. third place finish, while he won here in 2018 and 2015. To win, first, Turex has to avoid the big crash. It is something he has done well. Second, he must navigate the three different style runs. That is not something he has done well this year.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin is tied with Turex for the top spot in odds. This is heavily warranted. Had it not been for a disqualification last year, he would have seven wins at this track. He has two wins in the last six races here and a runner-up. He has top-ten finishes in six of his last eight races here and consistently runs well at this track. Hamlin has been running better since Sonoma as well. He has a top-three finish and another top ten. On the year, he has one win, five top fives, and eight top ten finishes. Hamlin will look to become the winningest driver on this track with a win.

While Kyle Busch has a disastrous finish last week, he sits third in the odds standings. Before last week, he had been in the top ten in six straight races, including two top fives a runner-up, and a win. Last year would have been a runner-up finish had it not been for disqualification. Still, he has nine top-ten finishes in his last 11 races at Pocono. This includes four wins, a runner-up finish, and a third-place finish. Busch drives this track well and knows how to navigate it. That is a huge advantage in a track such as this.

Kyle Larson had a third-place finish last week, which is good for his third top-five in the last four races. He has been the runner in the last two races here and was ninth in the race before. He should have won that race. Some bad decision-making and some bad luck cost him his first win at this track. Larson has led laps in three of the last five races here, and over half of his races at this track. Larson can break through this week and would continue the streak of new winners for this track.

Rounding out the favorites is Ryan Blaney. Blaney finished fourth in stage one of this race and second in stage two, while also leading seven laps before his race ended via a crash. Blaney finished in the top ten in the prior two races before last time out and led laps in 2020. He also won at this track back in 2017. His experience and ability to handle a track like this should make him a popular pick. Still, Blaney has not done well on road courses this year and has only one finish in the top 20 in his last five races.

Sleepers To Win Highpoint.com 400

Tyler Reddick broke out of a prolonged slump last week with a sixth-place finish. He has one win on the year, and that was at Circuit of the Americas, a road course. At Pocono, he has continued to improve. In his first two races, he finished 30th and 35th. Then he jumped to 11th in 2021, before a ninth-place finish in the second race at Pocono that year. Last year, it was a runner-up finish for Reddick.

Brad Keselowski is sitting at +3000 odds to win, and he does not have a win this year. He is coming off a sixth and a fifth-placed finish in the last two races though. He won this race in 2011, and from 2015 to 2018 he finished in the top five in all six races. Keselowski has been a runner-up here four times and finished third twice, including in 2021. He may not win the race but is worth a wager somewhere.

Highpoint.com 400 Prediction & Pick

There are a lot of quality picks that can be made for this race, starting with the two sleepers. Taking Reddick over Harvick at -118 is a solid pick. Also for long odds that may hit, Keselowski top three is at +800. Another great play is taking Kyle Larson in Group Betting 1, going off at +310. The reason to take this is he is going to win this race. Larson will get his first win at Pocono in the Highpoint.com 400.

Highpoint.com 400 Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson (+750)