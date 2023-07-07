NASCAR Cup Series leaves the streets of Chicago behind as they head to Atlanta for the Quaker State 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In the race last week it was Shane van Gisbergen winning the inaugural street race in Chicago. It was a surprising result, but this week, it should be back to one of the major names. In Atlanta NASCAR heads back to a quad-oval-style track that is 1.5 miles long. It should be a bump-draft style race, with two by two pack racing throughout. With that style of race, there will be crashes. There will probably be multiple crashes that will end people's day, and that risk has to be accounted for when making the pick for the Quaker State 400.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Quaker State 400 Odds

Chase Elliott +1100

Kyle Busch +1100

Brad Keselowski +1200

Kyle Larson +1200

Ryan Blaney +1200

Christopher Bell +1300

Denny Hamlin +1300

Joey Logano +1300

William Byron +1600

Ross Chastain +1700

Martin Turex Jr. +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Kevin Harvick +2500

Chris Buescher +2500

Tyler Reddick +2500

Austin Cendric +2500

Aric Almirola +2800

Corey Lajoie +3000

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Ty Gibbs +3000

Erik Jones +3000

Alex Bowman +3000

Daniel Suarez +3500

How to Watch Quaker State 400

TV: USA Network

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Quaker State 400

Chase Elliott opens as the favorite to win this race. He did it last year here and will be looking for a repeat. Elliott did not race in the earlier race this year in Atlanta due to his fracture fibia but has done well on this style of track. In a similar style of race, Darlington finished third after starting 21st. He is also knocking on the door of a win. He has been in the top five in five of his last six races and has been in the top five fix times overall. This is a perfect track for Elliott to get his first win of the season.

Next on the odds is Kyle Busch. He has two wins this year and picked up another top-five last week. One of the wins was at Talladega, which bodes well for him and his ability to win. In the first race in Atlanta, it was a 10th place finish for Busch. Still, last year he was awful at this track. He finished 33rd and 20th in the two races here last year. Since the track was refurbished, Busch has not raced well here, and it may be worth fading him in this race.

Third in odds sits Brad Keselowski. Keselowski is without a win on the year and has not been racing all that well. He has been outside the top ten in his last five races. Keselowski is high on the odds because he does well on these styles of tracks. He was fifth in Talladega this year while being the runner-up at the earlier Atlanta Race. In draft-style tracks like this one, Keselowski has won seven times, and it could be more. He was close on Atlanta earlier this year and was leading Daytona late. Even when he is running poor, he does well on these tracks.

Ryan Blaney is tied with Keselowski in odds. Blaney is also solid at the draft-style tracks. At Daytona, he finished eighth this year, with a seventh place in Atlanta. Blaney was the runner up this year at Talladega as well. He won this race in 2021m and got fifth in the second race that year. He also had fifth place in 2022 on this track. If he can run like he has at Daytona and Talladega, he can win this.

So can Joey Logano, he has done it already. He won from the pole here earlier this year, and he also was second at Daytona this year. Talladega did not go his way this year with crashes, but that happens on these styles of tracks. Logano is a riskier selection, but a solid one. He can easily make a mistake and not finish the race. Logano has done that multiple times in his career on this style of track. He could also press all the right buttons and get the win.

Sleepers To Win Quaker State 400

There are two sleepers to look at for this race. First is Kevin Harvick. Last year it was a 21st and 12th place finish on this track. Then, he was 12th at Daytona and got 21st at Daytona. So why go after him? Harvick historically have been good at this track. While it has been revitalized and changed, he still has been good in Atlanta. Second, He was winning the race in the spring until a crash took him out. He could win this one in his last career start in Atlanta.

Next is Corey LaJoie who is sitting at +3000. LaJoie has one top five all year, and it was at this track. He was in the top five for almost the entire final stage of the race. He also raced well at Daytona, and did take sixth in one of the Duels at Daytona. Last week it was a random driver to take the win, why not have it two weeks in a row?

Quaker State 400 Prediction & Pick

Driving on this style of track takes a good combination of skill and luck. There is always the risk of a big accident ruining your day. First, you have to be able to not cause an accident. Second, you have to know how to avoid it. Then finally, you have to draft well enough to win the race. That does limit the options in the field. Harvick getting the win would be an awesome story, but it is not going to happen. He could be a good bet for a top ten. LaJoie is the same. He could be a great pick for a top ten or top five. Logano is trying to win at this track twice in the same year. That is very rare and very difficult, but he get it done in this one.

Quaker State 400 Prediction & Pick: Joey Logano +1300