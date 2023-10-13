The NASCAR playoffs continue in Las Vegas at the South Point 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a South Point 400 at Las Vegas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week AJ Allmendinger won at the Bank of America Roval. While Allmendinger won, he was already out of the chase, and now eight racers are alive. William Byron currently leads the chase with Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson in the top four spots. With three races left until the final race, they are in the spot to make the final race. Still, with a win from either of the next four, they will clinch their spot. Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney sit in the next four spots. If any of them win in this race, they will be moving on to the finals.

The track at Las Vegas features 20-degree banking at each of the turns, and a solid backstretch that brings great speed. It is just a 1.5-mile track. This will be the second race of the year at the Vegas track. William Byron won the spring race after leading 176 of 271 laps. Another win will be moving Byron onto the finals, but with seven other drivers fighting for those spots, it is sure to be exciting.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: South Point 400 Odds

Kyle Larson: +450

William Byron: +550

Denny Hamlin: +550

Martin Truex Jr.: +750

Tyler Reddick: +750

Christopher Bell: +1000

Kyle Busch: +1400

Ryan Blaney: +1400

Chris Buescher: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1600

Brad Keselowski: +1800

Bubba Wallace: +2000

Joey Logano: +2500

Ross Chastain: +2500

Ty Gibbs: +2800

Alex Bowman: +3500

Kevin Harvick: +4000

Erick Jones: +4000

How to Watch South Point 400

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM ET

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win South Point 400

Kyle Larson opened as the favorite in this race, and he has been dominant at this track. In the last six races he has finished, he has been in the top ten each time. Last time out, he was second after leading 63 laps. For the second race of 2022, he crashed and finished 35th, but in the three races before that, he led a lot of laps. In the first race of 2022, he finished second with 27 laps led. In 2021 he won a race and finished tenth after leading 198 laps between the two races. Larson has been dominant at this track and will look to continue to do that in this one.

William Byron won the last time on this track with a dominating performance. He led 176 laps in the race on his way to a win. Byron has been dominant in intermediate tracks this year. He has three wins, with two other top-three finishes. The track is built perfectly for him to win this race. Last year in the playoff race, he finished 13th, but in the spring he finished fifth. In his time at Vegas, he has two top-five finishes and another two top-ten finishes in 11 starts.

Denny Hamlin has not been great on the intermediate tracks, although he does have a second-place finish in Kansas and a fifth-place in Texas this past year. Last time in Vegas, he finished 11ths, but in the playoff race last year, he was fifth. Still, Hamlin has one here before. In 2021, he won the race leading 137 laps. He has led laps in the last six laps. Overall, Hamlin has finished in the top ten in 11 of 23 races at this track. He has also led 369 laps

Martine Truex has won twice at this track before and has been solid at this track. Truex won in 2019 and 2107. He has had a history of winning again at prior tracks after a long break this year. Recently, he has been dominant in Las Vegas. Truex has been top ten in the last six races at this track. He has also finished top ten in 11 of the last 12 races at this track. Truex has not led a lot of laps recently, with just 11 laps led in the last six races, but he has led 304 laps overall. He finished in the top ten 14 of the 23 races he has had here.

Sleepers To Win South Point 400

Christopher Bell still enters with a chance to win the NASCAR title. On similar cracks, li,e Kansas, he has been solid, with a fifth and third place finish in 2022. He was also fourth at Texas this past year. Bell has Finished in the top ten in two of the last three races, but the one lone missed top ten was not his fault. A crash in front of him caused him to end up not finishing the race. Last time here, he finished fifth, and he was on his way to a top-five finish in the fall race of 2022 as well. Still, he has not won a race here and has just one top-five.

Chris Beuscher is also in the chase still, this is not the best style track for him. Last time out, he finished 21st and he has not finished in the top ten since the second race of 2020. So why back him? Beushcer survives on chaos and capitalizes on it. He wins on tracks such as the Bristol Dirt Track. Beuscher wins when everyone else is down and out. A bet on Beuscher to win is a bet on crashes, but Vegas is a place where those happen on the regular.

South Point 400 Prediction & Pick

The best bet in this race is someone with experience and a good track record. While a bet on Chris Beuscher is fun, it is truly a Vegas-style gamble. There is a chance he wins, but it will take luck. The same can be said of Christopher Bell too, as well as Denny Hamlin. The best bet on a track like this is normally the best racer for a track like this. That is Kyle Larson. He has been good here before and there is not reason to think that will not continue. The biggest thing getting in his way right now is someone else mistake.

South Point 400 Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson (+450)