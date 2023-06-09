The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma, California for a race on the road track this week at the Toyota Save Mart 350. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Toyota Save Mart 350 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week it was Kyle Busch holding off Denny Hamlin to grab the win, as Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Martin Turex Jr. rounded out the top five. That was on a regular old oval track though. This is not the case this week. NASCAR heads to the hills and the road course. The course has a long straight-away used for drag racing. There are 12 turns on the track, with a total of 160 feet of elevation changes. This presents a unique challenge to drivers and causes some differences in the odds board. Most notably, Kyle Larson is not the odds-on favorite this week. He is tied at the top of the leaderboard with Tyler Reddick.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Toyota Save Mart 350 Odds

Kyle Larson +450

Tyler Reddick +450

Chase Elliott +550

Kyle Busch +900

William Byron +1000

Ross Chastain +1200

Martin Turex Jr. +1600

Daniel Suarez +1600

AJ Allmendinger +1600

Austin Cindric +1800

Christopher Bell +2000

Kevin Harvick +2000

Chris Buescher +2100

Joey Logano +2500

Alex Bowman +2800

Denny Hamlin +3000

Ryan Blaney +3200

Brad Keselowski +4000

Ty Gibbs +4000

Michael McDowell +4000

Chase Briscoe +5000

Bubba Wallace +10000

How to Watch Toyota Save Mart 350

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Favorites To Win Toyota Save Mart 350

Just to have some variety in life, this preview is going to start with Tyler Reddick. He is tied atop the odds board with Kyle Larson, who is seemingly at the top every single week. Reddick is a solid pick though. His only win of the year comes on a road course at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). While the elevation changes are not the same there, it is still a similar style of track. He had three top tens on road courses last year, but here in Sonoma was a 35th palce finish. That seems like an analogy more than a sign of what is to come in this race. Reddick is good on dirt and on road tracks, possibly the best, so he is worth a look here.

While Reddick sits at the top, Kyle Larson is sharing the odds leader in this race. Last year he finished 15th here and finished 14th at COTA this year. Still, while he finished 15th last year, and struggled at COTA, he should be considered a favorite. The last five times he has been at this track, he has been the pole sitter. Four of those were based on his amazing speed on this track. He has also had some solid performances on-road tracks. Larson won at Watkins Glen last year, and a third place at Road America last year. He won at Sonoma in 2021 and has won road track four times in his career.

Sitting at fourth in odds and with a great track record in road courses in Chase Elliott. In his last six road course races, he has finished in the top ten four times, with three top-five finishes and a runner-up. Last year at Sonoma he was eighth, but in 2021, he was second. 2021 was a great year for Elliott on road courses. First, he won COTA and Road America, while being the runner-up at Watkins Glen and Sonoma. Second, he was fourth at the Indy road course that year. Furthermore, Elliott has won seven road course races in his career, the Charlotte Roval twice, the Daytona Road course, Watkins Glen, Road America, and COTA. The only thing missing from the list is a win at Sonoma.

Last week's winner Kyle Busch should also garner some attention. His last two road course races have been great. He was second at COTA this year, and later year at the Charlotte Roval, he was third. His most success on road track has been at the Charlotte Roval. While a road course, it does not have nearly as many turns or elevation changes as the other road courses. Still, Busch has done well at Sonoma. Despite finishing 30th here last year, he was fifth in 2021, 2018, and 2017, second in 2019, and won the race in 2015. Oddly enough, he has only led 25 laps here, with 17 of them coming in his victory.

Sleepers To Win Toyota Save Mart 350

There are two main guys to look at for sleepers. First is Austin Cendric. Cendric averages a finish of 13.4 on road courses, which is eighth among active drivers. Guys in front of him include Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, and Kyler Larson. Also in front of him is Clint Bowyer, who is not in the field. His career on road courses is great. He has been in the top ten in six of ten races, all done since 20201. Further, he has done that on multiple tracks. At Sonoma, he had a fifth-place finish in 2021. Meanwhile, he had the top finish at COTA, and Road America, and a runner-up at the Indy Road Course. Cendric may be deeper down the board and could be good for a top-ten pick. Still, he is worth looking at for a dark horse to back.

Behind him in odds, but with a great record on road tracks is Chris Buescher. Buescher's average start at a road track is 18.2, but his average finish is 11.1. That mark is third among active drivers, with Clint Bowyer being second, and not in this race. Among drivers in this race, only Chase Elliott has a better record on road tracks. Bowyer was the runner-up at Sonoma last year and has finished tenth or better in all seven of his most recent road track races.

Toyota Save Mart 350 Prediction & Pick

Road tracks are difficult to predict, especially this one. This is an odd track. There are major elevation changes which drivers are not used to. You have to take drivers that know how to drive this course and can show speed. Kyle Larson does just that, but he is a well-known commodity that people will try to box out. The issue with a course like this is that leads to a crash. The wrong move will take a drive right out of the race. Chris Buescher is an awesome pick for a top ten, and even top five. That top five is available outside of FanDuel for +275. The best bet for this race is Tyler Reddick though. He has the experience and quality of racing to win the race.

Toyota Save Mart 350 Prediction & Pick: Tyler Reddick (+450)