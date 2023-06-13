Kyle Busch remains on fire as he just came off a second-place finish in Sonoma after Martin Truex Jr. Since the season NASCAR Cup Series is taking a pause, the Chevrolet Camaro driver gave his mid-season thoughts about his team.

Sonoma saw Kyle Busch earn 45 points while driving the number eight Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 behind Martin Truex Jr. He now has four straight top-1o finishes and a victory outside St. Louis under his belt. The driver shows no signs of stopping despite the NASCAR season pause, per Greg Beacham of AP News.

“I mean, I don’t know if I want an off week. Let’s go, right? We’re rolling right now,” said Busch with much anticipation for the next race week.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver expressed what the break would mean for his team.

“It’ll be a good break for everybody to regroup and refocus and set in for the last 18 in a row. All in all, just really proud of the guys and the communication and the way they’re able to go to work and kind of work through some of our issues and try to improve on what I need to be able to feel in a race car to be able to put out finishes like that. If we can keep doing those things, we’ll be a force,” he said.

Kyle Busch ranks at number six in the driver standings and has secured a playoff spot with his three wins. He hopes to recover from his early season struggles en route to winning it all.