Hendrick Motorsports got their 300th win in NASCAR. This was after William Byron drove their rocket past Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace at the Texas Cup. But, this victory did not come without a cost. Kyle Larson, who led the most laps at the Texas Motor Speedway, crashed into Bubba Wallace. It happened in the final 20 laps of the race. Byron would seal the victory at the Texas Motor Speedway but could not help but feel sorry for his teammate at the NASCAR Cup Series, via Jim Utter of Motorsport.com.

“Kyle Larson really deserved this one, got to say. Those guys were really fast all day and hate it for them at the end. It was awesome to get our car to the front,” William Byron said after winning the Texas Cup.

Byron also revealed how he loved the conditions despite the race being decided in the last laps,” I loved clean air. We just fought through traffic all day. Our car was just tight back in traffic but had a good pace. This was one of those hot days, it felt like I was playing football and went through two-a-days, just wanting to quit.”

Byron and his Chevrolet now lead the NASCAR Cup Series drivers standings with six wins, 11 top-five finishes, and 3,083 points for the season. Denny Hamlin is closely following him at second with 3,074 points with his Toyota. There are only a handful of races left for the season. Will Hendrick Motorsports and Byron carry this momentum for the YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway?