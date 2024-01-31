NASCAR kicks off with an exhibition rate as we continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum prediction and pick.

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with an exhibition rate as they race at the LA Memorial Coliseum. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum prediction and pick.

While the NASCAR season truly kicks off at the Daytona 500, they kick off the season with an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The exhibition race began in 1979 and would be held at Daytona on the raceway for the Daytona 500. Then, in 2021, the race moved to the Daytona Road track. In 2022, the race moved to Los Angeles, and this will be the third running there.

It is a temporary quarter-mile track in the stadium that is constructed in a standard oval for this race. Teams qualify on the Saturday before the event and then are split into four heat races. Each heat race is 25 laps long, and the top five racers move on to the actual race. This provides the first 20 entrants into the field. Then two, two 50-lap qualifiers of the remaining racers join in, giving the top three racers spots in the race. The final spot is given to the highest-ranking driver from the prior year to not advance through a qualifier, resulting in 27 drivers. Then, the race is a 150-lap green flag-only race.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of Caesars.

NASCAR Odds: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Odds

Martin Truex Jr.: +750

Christopher Bell: +900

Kyle Larson: +950

Kyle Busch: +1000

Denny Hamlin: +1000

Joey Logano: +1100

William Byron: +1100

Ryan Blaney: +1100

Brad Keselowski: +1400

Chase Elliot: +1500

Tyler Reddick: +1800

Ryan Preece: +1800

Ross Chastain: +2000

Josh Betty: +2200

Bubba Wallace: +2200

Chris Buescher: +2500

Ty Gibbs: +2800

Alex Bowman: +2800

Austin Dillon: +3000

How to Watch Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

TV: FOX

Stream: FOX Sports App

Time: 8:00 PM / 5:00 PM

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

The favorite in this race is currently Martin Truex Jr., and for good reason. While he struggled here in 2022, only qualifying due to his 2021 finish, and would finish the race in 25th, he was solid last year. He would end up winning the race, although he did not lead many of the laps. Short tracks are not the best for Truex, but he is solid on them. Still, this event made is made to put on a show, drawing in new fans. While Truex is a big name, having a repeat winner may not do that.

Kyle Larson is one of the biggest names in NASCAR and can be dominant. Larson was fifth in the 2022 race, after starting eight. He was also fifth in the 2023 race as well. It is not a surprise to keep a position in this race. With the race being just 37.5 miles, there are no pit stops, and with it being green-flag only, there is not a lot of maneuvering which can cause crashes. Picking Larson is assuming he will have one of the top sports on the grid, which is something Larson does well.

Joey Logano won the 2022 race, but he was 16th last year. Still, his average finish on short tracks is 12.2, which is his best of any style of track on the circuit. Logano also won the Busch Light Clash in 2017. Winning the exhibition race twice in a career has become a rarity, but he has done it. With a win here, Logano will become the first person to do it twice at the Los Angeles Collesium. Still, for Logano, it will be about the starting position. He started 17th in 2023, but fourth in 2022.

Ryan Blaney is the defending NASCAR Champion, and always runs well in qualifying. He had three wins last year, with eight top-five finishes, which will put him in a position to be in a good starting position. Further, Ford and Penske have done well here. Ryan Blaney drives a Ford and is part of the Penske team, which could put him in a position to win.

Sleepers To Win Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

Tyler Reddick will be looking to start the season off strong. Joey Logano won this race in 2022 and then would go on to win the series title. Martin Truex Jr. was not expected to make the chase at the end of the year but did, and it started with a win in this race in 2023. Kicking off the season strong will be huge for Reddick who is looking to make moves this year. While he is a long shot, Reddick led 51 laps here last year before a mechanical failure.

While Austin Dillion is well down the odds list, he should be looked at. Austin Dillion has been able to make moves here in the past. In 2022, Dillion started tenth and managed to finish third. He started tenth again in 2023 and then finished second. Moving from heavily up from a starting position is tough. If Dillion can start inside the top ten, there is a good chance for him to win.

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Prediction & Pick

Qualifying is key in this race. The race winner has started in the top five in both races so far. Still, moving up is possible. The pole leader has not won the race yet, and racers such as Austin Dillion have shown movement is possible. Placing a bet before qualifying can be dangerous. A bad starting position will almost certainly doom a bet. This could be a great live-betting event as the qualifying races unfold. Still, there is value in the pre-race bets. The value comes in a longer odds race to win. If they move up the standings, their odds will get closer to the top with strong performances early on, providing closing value for taking it early. With that, the best play here is on Tyler Reddick.

Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Prediction & Pick: Tyler Reddick (+1800)