Nationals make big move involving key piece of Juan Soto trade

Washington Nationals fans will soon see one of the players they got in the Juan Soto trade suit up for the team.

According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Nationals are calling up CJ Abrams from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. The 21-year-old shortstop debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this 2022 season, and after being dealt to Washington in the deal for Soto and Josh Bell, he is now set to join his new club.

Infielder Luis Garcia, who suffered a groin strain recently, will lead to the injured list to make room for Abrams on the roster.

CJ Abrams played in 46 major league games with the Padres this 2022 season, slashed .232/.285/.320. He had two homers, 16 runs, 11 RBI and a stolen base during his rather brief stint with the team. Fortunately for him, he should be able to find several at-bat opportunities on the Nationals roster with Garcia sidelined.

Getting Abrams to play in the majors is also a big chance for the Nationals to start their rebuild and see what they got from the Juan Soto trade. Of course it’ll be hard for them to replace the value of the 23-year-old outfielder, but hopes are high that the assets the Nationals got will help them move towards a more positive direction.

Aside from Abrams, the Nationals got MacKenzie Gore alongside prospects Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana in the deal with the Padres.