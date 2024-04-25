The Nationals make the trip to Miami to face the Marlins. The Nationals have been inconsistent, while the Marlins have been struggling across the board this season. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals-Marlins prediction, odds, and pick for Friday.
The Nationals have been one of the teams that has epitomized inconsistency so far this season. They have a 10-13 record and have been alternating wins and losses most of the year. Both their pitching and hitting have not been great, with each of them ranking in the bottom half of the MLB. Jesse Winker, CJ Abrams, and Luis Garcia Jr. have stood out for a below-average offense up to this point in the season. Trevor Williams and MacKenzie Gore have been solid up to this point despite the staff struggling as a unit. The Nationals have talent, but it depends on if they can put it all together this season, and their inconsistency so far says they can't.
The Marlins are competing for the title of worst team in the MLB with a 6-20 record. Their bats have struggled up to this point in the season, ranking near the bottom of the MLB in team batting average. Both have been nothing short of terrible this season. Bryan De la Cruz, Luis Arraez, Jake Burger, Josh Bell, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. have been able to stand out despite the overall struggles as a team behind the plate. Ryan Weathers and Max Meyer have been okay at best on the mound for a pitching staff that has struggled at times. The Marlins have struggled across the board this season and a matchup against the Nationals is not going to help, despite their own inconsistency.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Nationals-Marlins Odds
Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline: +144
Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+125)
Moneyline: -172
Over: 8.5 (-105)
Under: 8.5 (-115)
How to Watch Nationals vs. Marlins
Time: 7:10 pm ET
TV: Bally Sports Florida / MASN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Nationals are going with Trevor Williams on the mound in this game and he has a 2-0 record, a 2.91 ERA, and a 0.97 WHIP. Through 21.2 innings, Williams has allowed seven runs on 15 hits with six walks and 18 strikeouts. The Nationals are 3-1 in the four games that he's appeared in this season. In his last start, he threw 6.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits with zero walks and four strikeouts. Last season, Williams struggled with a 6-10 record, a 5.55 ERA, and a 1.60 WHIP. Williams has been their best option on the mound up to this point in the year, and he gets a very good matchup against a struggling Marlins team.
The offense for the Nationals has been subpar this season. They are tied for 22nd in the MLB in team batting average at .232 after having a team batting average of .254 last season. Jesse Winker, CJ Abrams, and Luis Garcia Jr. lead the way in most of the important batting categories. CJ Abrams leads the way in total home runs at six, in RBI at 12, and in total hits at 25. Garcia Jr. leads the way in batting average at .314 and Winker leads the way in OBP at .418. The Nationals' offense has struggled to start the year, but they get a favorable matchup against Miami and Jesus Luzardo on the mound.
Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Marlins have announced they are putting Jesus Luzardo on the mound and this year he has a 0-2 record, a 6.58 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP. In 26 innings, he has allowed 19 runs on 24 hits with 13 walks and 27 total strikeouts. Luzardo has appeared in five games against the Marlins and they have gone 1-4 in those games. In his last start, he pitched six innings with two runs on three hits and then three walks and six strikeouts in a Marlins win. Luzardo has struggled this season, but this matchup against the Nationals is not that intimidating.
The Marlins' offense has taken a nosedive when comparing this season to last season. They are 27th in team batting average at .216 after finishing last season with a .259 batting average which was one of the best in the entire league. The offense is led by Bryan De La Cruz, Jake Burger (despite his current injury), and Luis Arraez. Arraez leads the way in batting average at .299, in OBP at .333, and in total hits at 32. Burger still leads in RBI at 15 despite being out with an injury. Bryan De La Cruz then leads the way in home runs at five. This is a tough matchup against Trevor Williams because he's been very good for the Nationals so far on the year.
Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick
The Nationals are the pick in this spot. Trevor Williams is the difference maker on the mound, especially in comparison to the season that Jesus Luzardo has been having in Miami. Williams has been very good and gets a favorable matchup against a struggling Miami offense. Expect the Nationals to cover and not just win but win easily in this spot.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-150)