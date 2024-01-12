NBA 2K League Draft: Wizards District Gaming picks Benjamin 'Benzo' Bernstein as top choice, bolstering their team for the new season.

In a significant turn of events during the NBA 2K League Draft on Thursday, Wizards District Gaming (WDG), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Washington Wizards, made a strategic selection. Benjamin “Benzo” Bernstein, a highly regarded prospect from Montclair, NJ, was chosen as the top overall pick. WDG, owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), expressed excitement about acquiring Benzo, a player with a strong reputation in the Pro-Am scene and considered one of the top NBA 2K prospects.

Benzo's eligibility for the NBA 2K League this season had been highly anticipated, and his selection is expected to significantly impact Wizards District Gaming. The team's Head Coach & General Manager, Patrick Crossan, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition. “We're thrilled to welcome an elite-level talent like Benzo to Wizards District Gaming. With Benzo, Type, and our veteran core, we are confident in our ability to compete at the highest level in the league,” Crossan stated.

First pick in the NBA 2K League Draft: Wizards District Gaming will select Benjamin “Benzo” Bernstein out of Montclair, N.J., per source. Come on down, Benzo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2024

This acquisition was made possible through a September trade with Mavs Gaming. In this trade, Ryan “Dayfri” Conger and Justin “Kapp” Kaplan moved to Mavs Gaming, and WDG exchanged their 2025 second-round pick for Mavs Gaming's first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

This is the second time in the franchise history of WDG that they have secured the No. 1 overall pick. In the 2020 Draft, they selected Jack “JBM” Mascone, who played a crucial role in the team's two League Championships in 2020 and 2021 and was the Finals MVP in 2021.

Benzo joins a strong WDG roster for the 2024 season, including Type, veterans Justin “Just Awkward” Howell, Antonio “Newdini” Newman, and Brandon “B Rich” Richardson, a returning shooting guard who rejoined the team via an offseason trade with Pistons GT.

The NBA 2K League Draft, held at Full Sail University in Orlando, was a three-round event where all 25 NBA 2K League teams finalized their five-person rosters. The draft pool consisted of players from various sources, including the NBA 2K League Become a Pro Series, unretained players from the previous season, and competitors from international events like the NBA 2K League APAC Invitational and the NBA 2K League European Invitational.

In the aftermath of the dynamic NBA 2K League Draft, enthusiasts and followers of the league are eager to delve into the complete draft order and see how their favorite teams fared. For a comprehensive overview, the NBA 2K League has taken to social media to provide fans with detailed insights. Interested parties can find the full draft order and more extensive coverage of the event in a tweet recently posted by the NBA 2K League. This tweet offers a complete breakdown of the draft selections, giving fans a clearer picture of the upcoming season's team compositions.

Rosters are now complete ✅ Check out the completed order from the 2024 #NBA2KLDRAFT! pic.twitter.com/w16ZBHN4a1 — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) January 12, 2024

The draft broadcast featured several notable moments, including announcements by NBA 2K League CEO Andrew Perlmutter, interviews with draft prospects, and special guests. Drew Gooden, a former Washington Wizard and current broadcaster for Monumental Sports Network, announced WDG’s top pick. The NBA 2K League is set to release additional information soon, including details about the season structure, schedule, locations, prize pool, and open qualifiers.

The selection of Benjamin “Benzo” Bernstein by Wizards District Gaming during the NBA 2K League Draft marks a significant moment in the team's history. With a roster boasting both new talent and experienced players, WDG is poised for a competitive season. Fans and enthusiasts of the NBA 2K League await further details on the upcoming season with great anticipation.

