On Thursday, ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks shared a shocking Finals prediction that would see the Phoenix Suns facing off against the New York Knicks for NBA glory next June.

While it wouldn't be far-fetched to think the Suns, a team that made it to the Finals as recently as 2021, could return there this season, the idea that the Knicks, whose second-round appearance last season was their deepest playoff run in 23 years, could make it all the way to the promised land drew some strong reactions from NBA fans.

Many people were shocked at the notion and responded with hilarious memes indicating their surprise.

However, Knicks fans seemed willing to talk themselves into the idea of having the Orange And Blue represent the Eastern Conference in 2024.

Bucks’ vets start declining, Porzingis injury-prone, Heat don’t get Dame, Cavs relying on “Georges Niang”, Sixers falling apart… pic.twitter.com/7zAlou0LqB — Frank Ntilikina Fan (@Ntilikina11Fan) August 17, 2023

To say that a lot would have to go right in order for the Knicks to make the Finals would be an understatement.

While the NBA's most valuable franchise got a whole lot better last season thanks to the addition of point guard Jalen Brunson, they still have several identifiable flaws on their roster, most notably the fact that All-Star power forward Julius Randle now has a solidified reputation as a playoff shrinker.

After his abysmal showing in the Knicks' 2021 playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Randle once again underwhelmed in 2023 against the Miami Heat. It's important to note that the former Kentucky Wildcat did suffer an ankle injury towards the end of the season that may have affected his play.

Still, Randle will have to overcome his playoff demons and a whole lot of other things will have to go right in order for the Knicks to have a chance of making Marks' brazen prediction a reality.