Lamar Odom reclaims Instagram after visit to California headquarters

Lamar Odom has been through his fair share of bizarre narratives throughout what has been a colorful NBA career. You could actually argue that his life has been even more”eventful” after his time in the league was up.

Right now, another peculiar storyline has been added to Odom’s growing resume. This time, it involves his Instagram page getting hijacked. Apparently, the former Los Angeles Lakers star had to go all the way to the Instagram headquarters in California to get his account back.

According to TMZ Sports, Odom lost his IG in late July and he has since been battling hard to do what he can to get it back. The 42-year-old recently parted ways with his old management team, which refused to give him back his account. They reportedly kept posting stories that did not have Lamar’s approval.

Odom had to head over to Instagram’s HQ in order to iron out the issue. Thankfully, he was able to get his account back as well as the 827,000 followers he had on there.

“I’m back! Got access to my account thanks to @instagram anything you saw posted in my story or on my page was not me posting or commenting from this page,” Odom wrote in a new post.

Like I said earlier, this is a pretty bizarre story — even for Lamar Odom’s standards. At this point, we’re just glad he’s making headlines for non-life-threatening matters. This man deserves to be congratulated for winning his battle against addiction and substance abuse. Well done, Lamar. We’re still rooting for you.