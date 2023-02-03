The Charlotte Hornets will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hornets-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below.

Charlotte has weathered some injury storms, falling to a 15-38 record, 14th place in the Eastern Conference. Since the new year, the Hornets have gone an abysmal 5-11. Two separate eight-game losing streaks have underscored the awful season for head coach Steve Clifford.

Detroit has been awful this season, with a 13-39 record placing them in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have lost six of their last seven games, giving up over 110 points in all seven games. Head coach Dwane Casey’s squad is in for the long haul for this rebuild.

Here are the Hornets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Pistons Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +1 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: -1 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Despite missing over a month, LaMelo Ball leads the team with 23.0 points and 8.2 assists, ranking second on the team with 5.8 rebounds. Clearly, missing Ball is a huge reason why Charlotte has been awful this season. Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre, Jr. are the other two Hornets with over 20 points per game, averaging 21.7 and 20.2, respectively. Oubre, Jr. had surgery earlier this month and will be out until at least mid-February. Mason Plumlee is narrowly missing a double-double, averaging 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, which leads the team. PJ Washington ranks fourth with 14.9 points per game, shooting 34.5 percent from behind the arc.

Charlotte is the worst three-point shooting team in the league, but Washington has shot over 36 percent in his career. Jalen McDaniels is putting up a career-high with 10.7 points per game, playing the most minutes of his career. Charlotte has averaged 112.0 points per game, which is 25th in the league. Encouraging is their ninth ranking in steals, averaging 7.9 takeaways per game. Charlotte’s defense has struggled, ranking 28th with 118.6 points allowed per game.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.4 points per game, shooting 41.6 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 13.5 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from three-point land. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 7.9 rebounds, also averaging 11.3 points per game. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. Saddiq Bey has averaged 14.6 points per game. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just 1.1 turnovers per game. Charlotte ranks 10th in opponent turnovers this season. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.8 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 112.6 points per game, which is 22nd in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 120.1.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Your guess is as good as mine in this one, but let’s lean to LaMelo Ball.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Charlotte +1 (-110), over 240 (-110)