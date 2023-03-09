The New York Knicks (39-28) visit the Sacramento Kings (38-26) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

New York saw a nine-game winning streak get snapped in their most recent outing but they remain in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks covered 58% of their games while 54% went over the projected point total. Sacramento has won six of their last seven games and sits in second place in the Western Conference. The Kings covered 56% of their games while 51% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. The Knicks took care of business in the first matchup with a 112-99 victory in December.

Here are the Knicks-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Kings Odds

New York Knicks: +2 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-110)

Over: 240 (-110)

Under: 240 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Kings

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

New York is playing its best basketball of the season of late as they are 6-1 since the All-Star break. The Knicks are a solid all-around team that ranks 12th in scoring and ninth in points allowed. They are a strong rebounding team as well, ranking fourth in total rebounding. New York is especially strong on the offensive glass where they rank second in offensive rebound rate. Offensively, the Knicks do an excellent job getting to the rim and drawing fouls as they average the fourth-most free-throw attempts in the league.

The Knicks are led by forward Julius Randle. Randle has had a bounce-back year after a disappointing 2021-22 season as he averages 25.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG, and 4.1 APG. Randle has been especially active from beyond the arc thanks to a career-high 2.9 threes per game. While Randle is coming off a rough game in their loss to Charlotte, he did drop 27 points on the Kings when these teams met earlier in the season. Even with that off game, Randle has still averaged 29.7 PPG since the All-Star break. Given his season-long production and Sacramento’s spotty defense, look for Randle to bounce back tonight.

The X-factor for the Knicks tonight is guard Immanuel Quickley. The third-year guard has really taken a step forward this season primarily serving as New York’s sixth man. He has shot up the Sixth Man of the Year odds thanks to his recent play. Quickly notably dropped 38 in their double-overtime win over the Celtics and could again post a monster stat line in a favorable matchup. He’s averaged 20 PPG since the All-Star break on an efficient 51% shooting.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento continues to be one of the best stories of the NBA this season as they have risen to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The Kings have already hit the over on their preseason win projection and are well on their way to snapping the league’s longest playoff drought. Sacramento features an elite offense that leads the league with 121.1 PPG. They are lethal on the fast break as their 15.5 PPG ranks sixth in the NBA. Additionally, the Kings are an unselfish group that averages the third-most assists in the league. Those assists lead to a ton of open threes for Sacramento as they average the seventh-most triples per game. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Knicks allow the sixth-most threes per game.

Sacramento is led by lightning-quick guard De’Aaron Fox. Fox leads the team with 25.5 PPG in addition to a stellar 6.3 APG. He’s been especially hot since the All-Star break, averaging 32.8 PPG and 7.4 APG. While the Knicks are a strong defensive team, Fox has been incredibly efficient at home where he shoots 53% overall.

For as good of a point guard as Fox is, the Kings’ playmaking starts with big man Domantas Sabonis. The seven-footer averages 18.9 PPG in addition to a league-leading 12.4 RPG and 7.0 APG. His ability to create shots for his teammates could be critical tonight. Sabonis scored an efficient 20 points on 70% shooting the last time these teams met. With a 62% field goal percentage and coming off a triple-double, he could be well on his way to another stellar outing tonight.

Final Knicks-Kings Prediction & Pick

Sacramento games are typically incredibly high scoring but 240 is too rich for my taste considering New York’s slow pace and defensive prowess. Hammer the under in what should be a tightly contested affair.

Final Knicks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Under 240 (-110)