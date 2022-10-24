The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the New York Knicks in a Monday night NBA matchup at historic Madison Square Garden in New York City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Magic-Knicks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Orlando has continued its abysmal run with an 0-3 start to their season. The Magic endured an awful season last year, finishing 22-60 and dead last in the Eastern Conference. Jamahl Mosley returns for his second season as the head coach of this group, where optimism is budding after a strong draft.

New York has split its first two games, going 1-1 by defeating Detroit after a season-opening loss to Memphis. The Knicks have excited the city with their first decent stretch in a while, going 37-45 to narrowly miss the play-in round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. New York made the playoffs in the 2020-21 season before losing in five in the first round of the playoffs.

Here are the Magic-Knicks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Knicks Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando earned the first overall pick last draft, selecting former Duke star Paolo Banchero with that pick. Banchero has done nothing but impress in his brief time in the league, averaging 23.3 points per game to lead the team, ranking second with 8.7 rebounds per game and 2.0 blocks per game.

Cole Anthony is second on the team with 19.5 points per game, leading the team with 4.0 assists per game and shooting an impressive 56.0 percent from the field. Terrence Ross is averaging 17.7 points per game, shooting 45.0 percent from behind the arc. Wendell Carter Jr. leads the team with 10.3 rebounds per game while averaging 13.3 points per game, good for a double-double. Carter also averaged a double-double last season. Bol Bol only plays about 15 minutes per game, but he is averaging 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game (leads the team).

Orlando is averaging 109.0 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league, while allowing 115.7 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league. Orlando’s 46.7 rebounds per game ranks 13th in the league.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Jalen Brunson has impressed after getting signed signed to run the offense, leading the team with 7.5 assists per game. Brunson also ranks second with 16.0 points per game.

Julius Randle leads the team with 19.5 points per game, shooting 50.0 percent from the field, and ranks second with 8.5 rebounds per game. Isaiah Hartenstein leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game while averaging 11.0 points per game. Evan Fournier has shot 45.5 percent from behind the arc to lead the team, averaging 11.0 points per game. RJ Barrett continues to be a force for the Knicks, averaging 14.5 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Cam Reddish is shooting 52.2 percent from the field, averaging 14.0 points per game.

New York’s offense has been dominant, ranking sixth in the league with 121.0 points per game and third with 28.5 assists per game. The defense has been good as well, allowing just 110.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick

Orlando just simply is not a good team while featuring a long injury list of key players, so New York should be able to handle this one easily at MSG.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York -7.5 (-110), over 221.5 (-110)