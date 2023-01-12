The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (19-22) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Lakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Dallas has lost three of their last four games but remains in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks covered 35% of their games while 57% went over the projected point total. Los Angeles most recently had a five-game winning streak snapped and sits in 12th place in the West. The Lakers covered 45% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the second of four meetings between the two teams The Mavericks took the first matchup in Dallas, 124-115.

Here are the Mavericks-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Lakers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Lakers

TV: TNT, Spectrum SN

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas hasn’t played their best basketball in the last few weeks but they remain a fearsome opponent and one of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are a unique matchup for many teams thanks to their style of play. Dallas is an isolation-scoring team who loves to space the floor with shooters. As a result, they have one of the lowest assist rates in the league. Most challenging for opponents, however, is their pace of play. The Mavericks average just 97.4 possession per game – the lowest in the league.

That slow pace of play centers around star Luke Doncic. Luka is the heart and soul of the Dallas offense. With a usage rate of 38.6%, Luka is on pace for the fourth-highest usage season in NBA history. That’s for good reason. Luka averages a league-leading 34.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, and 8.7 APG – all of which lead the team. Additionally, he is coming off a stellar performance against the Clippers that saw him score 43 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists. He was his usual self in their previous win over LA when he scored 32 points and accumulated nine rebounds and nine assists. The Lakers continue to hold a bottom-five defense (117.8 Opp. PPG) – setting Luka up for another monster stat line.

A major X-factor for Dallas is the recent play of Tim Hardaway Jr. who has averaged 17.7 PPG over his last three appearances. Although he struggled with his shot early on, the last few games have been encouraging. He averaged 3.7 made threes per game over his last three games while making them at a 50% clip. The Lakers just gave up a combined 31 points to Denver’s wings KCP and Bruce Brown.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Despite most recently losing to the Nuggets, the Lakers had won five straight games leading up to their game with Denver. They were also missing LeBron James in that game but he is probable tonight. Getting James back tonight would be especially impactful given how much rest he’ll have had. The 38-year-old last played on Saturday and will now be fully rested coming into tonight’s game. James has been incredible in his last four games, averaging 38 PPG on 58% shooting. Although he went 0-4 from beyond the arc in their previous matchup with Dallas, he still scored 38 points and was the only starter with a positive plus/minus.

Assuming LeBron is good to go, the Lakers have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to the emergence of big man Thomas Bryant. The 25-year-old was originally drafted by the Lakers but bounced around the league before returning to LA this season. He was solid off the bench while Anthony Davis was healthy but has really taken off since Davis’ injury. Over his last six games, Bryant averaged 20.5 PPG on 67% shooting and 13 RPG while playing the third-most minutes on the team. The Mavericks are weak down low and Bryant should be able to take full advantage of that.

LA will notably be without Austin Reaves tonight and in his absence, it becomes all the more important that Dennis Schroder has a good game. He averaged 20.2 PPG over his last six games but is coming off a brutal 3/13 shooting night against the Nuggets. Look for him to bounce back with LeBron back in the mix.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

With LeBron back, I like this Lakers team getting points at home. The Mavericks have been shaky lately and although they beat them soundly back on Christmas, the Lakers were in full control of the game until the third quarter.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +2.5 (-110)