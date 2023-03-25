Saturday’s NBA slate will continue with this hotly-contested matchup in the Eastern Conference with playoff implications. The Brooklyn Nets (39-34) will take on the Miami Heat (40-34) as both teams need a win desperately. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Heat prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets are in seventh place in the East and trail their opponents tonight by just half a game. This win would be huge for them as they could jump the Heat in the standings. It’ll be no easy task as the Nets have dropped their last five consecutive games. They’ll be hoping to break their streak against the rivaled Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are sixth in the Eastern Conference and will be highly motivated to win this game after losing their first two meetings with the Nets. They’re winners of four of their last five games and have back-to-back wins heading into this one. Look for them to continue their momentum and hold tightly to their conference seeding.

Here are the Nets-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Heat Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-112)

Miami Heat: -6 (-108)

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Heat

TV: Bally Sports Sun, YES Network

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The return of Ben Simmons continues to be delayed (back) as the Nets try to search for answers and not slip out of playoff contention. They had a chance to break their losing streak against the Cavs, but saw a dagger three-pointer go in with 0.7 seconds left in the game to send them home with a loss. Brooklyn managed 16 turnovers in that game and will have to be more secure with the ball against one of the better defensive teams in the NBA.

The Brooklyn Nets have been a good road team this year at 20-18 SU. They’re 21-17 ATS in those games and have seen a lot of success playing against this Heat lineup. However, their recent stretch has seen them go 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS. They’ll need answers in the scoring with Seth Curry also out, so look for Brooklyn to lean on Mikal Bridges once again.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat are firmly in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff picture and have been putting an exclamation point on their final few games of the season. In their last game, they kept it close with the Knicks throughout the whole game. At the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler came in with his late-game heroics and lifted the Heat to a 127-120 win behind his 35 points. Even more impressive was Miami’s ability to come up with crucial stops down the stretch as the game hung in the balance.

The Heat have loved playing at home this year with a 25-13 record SU. In those games, however, they’re just 12-24 ATS and haven’t done a great job when listed as the favorites. Still, if this Miami team can play with their usual defensive pressure, they should be able to shut down the Nets in more ways than not. Look for the Heat to drive aggressively to the basket and try to draw fouls on the Nets.

Final Nets-Heat Prediction & Pick

This game would be a lot closer if the Nets were able to show any life in their last few games. Miami is playing very well right now and will be motivated to defend home court. While Kyle Lowry remains ‘questionable’, we’ll go with the Heat to cover this moderate spread at home.

Final Nets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -6 (-108)