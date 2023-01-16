The Phoenix Suns (21-23) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (29-13) on Monday. Action tips off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Phoenix has lost 11 of their last 13 games and dropped to 10th place in the Western Conference. The Suns covered 50% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Memphis has won nine consecutive games and is tied for first place in the West. The Grizzlies covered 53% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. The road team picked up double-digit wins in each of the first two matchups.

Here are the Suns-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Suns-Grizzlies Odds

Phoenix Suns: +10.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Suns vs. Grizzlies

TV: TNT, Bally Arizona, Bally Southeast

Stream: TNT Live, NBA League Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix enters tonight’s matchup having lost two straight after a promising win in Golden State. Although they again figure to be shorthanded, the Suns still do have a chance to cover the spread thanks to the frisky play of their role players. Phoenix will notably be without Devin Booker, Cam Johnson, Chris Paul, and Cam Payne. That being said, all but Paul were inactive for their last matchup in Memphis and Phoenix came away with a 17-point victory.

The Suns drained 17 three-pointers en route to their road victory over the Suns – a formula they’ll likely need to replicate tonight if they want to cover as hefty road underdogs. Additionally, Phoenix saw eight players score double-digit points. That kind of balanced scoring is exactly what they’ll look for tonight with both Booker and Paul out again. They were led by undrafted point guard Duane Washington Jr. who scored 26. That marked a career-high for Washington Jr. although he has surpassed 20 points twice in their last four games. He notably drained five threes in each of his three 20-point games and could once again be in for a big night especially considering Memphis’ injuries.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Suns can cover tonight is the recent play of Damion Lee. The former Warrior has been solid all year coming off the bench but has really shined in their last three games. Lee averaged 21.3 PPG over that span while shooting 49%. The same can be said of forward Mikal Bridges who has averaged 19 PPG on 52% shooting over that span. Given Phoenix’s injury situation, it’s unclear who will step up on a night-to-night basis but they’ll likely need the whole lot of them to do so tonight against the hottest team in the NBA.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

After a bit of an adjustment period upon getting all of their starters back healthy, the Grizzlies are now the hottest team in the NBA and tied for first place in the West. The biggest reason for their recent success has been their explosive offense and suffocating defense. During their win streak, the Grizzlies lead the league in rebounding (51.2 RPG) while ranking second in the league in scoring (124 PPG), steals (9.6 SPG), and blocks (7.1 BPG). They’ve been simply dominant in every facet of the game and will need to continue their strong all-around play if they want to avenge their most recent loss – to the Suns on their home court back in December.

Star Ja Morant is questionable tonight due to an injury. Regardless of Morant’s status, whether they cover tonight will likely be because of their big men’s ability to dominate the paint. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Steven Adams form one of the most fearsome front courts in the NBA. During Memphis’ nine-game winning streak, Adams averaged 10.3 PPG and 15.5 RPG while Jackson Jr. averaged 17.7 PPG and 8.0 RPG. Their real dominance has come on the defensive end. Adams chips in 2.3 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) whereas Jackson Jr. swats away an incredible 3.4 shots per game. Their ability to control the paint is vital for their chances of covering every night – but becomes even more important in the event that Morant is limited. Phoenix notably out-rebounded Memphis in their previous matchup – something Adams and Jackson are surely well aware of.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Memphis is the hottest team in the NBA right now. Pay attention to Moran’t status but, assuming he is active, they should be able to more than handle a free-falling Phoenix team. Ride the home favorites with confidence.

Final Suns-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -10.5 (-110)