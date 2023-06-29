Wednesday, it was announced that the Los Angeles Clippers were waiving Eric Gordon, meaning the veteran swingman will become a free agent this summer, as per a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Clippers aren’t guaranteeing guard Eric Gordon’s $21 million contract and he’ll become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Gordon has averaged 16 points on 37 percent three-point shooting in his 15-year career,” Wojnarowski reported, via Twitter.

With this, the 34-year-old will now be eligible to sign with any team he desires, with rumors suggesting the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Phoenix Suns are all being viewed as potential destinations for his services. However, at least when it comes to the latter two, there are certain hiccups when it comes to a possible pursuit of Eric Gordon.

“The Los Angeles Clippers did waive Eric Gordon instead of guaranteeing his $20.9 million contract, making him an unrestricted free agent. The Bucks, 76ers, Knicks and Suns all showed interest in Gordon ahead of him being traded to the Clippers this past season. If he is willing to take a minimum-like deal, both Milwaukee and Phoenix are realistic landing spots for the 34-year-old guard in NBA free agency,” ClutchPoint's Brett Seigel wrote.

Regardless of where he lands, Eric Gordon is a talent who can help any club in need of added offensive firepower, particularly off the pine.

The former 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year has made a career for himself serving as a trusty scoring option and boasts impressive averages of 16.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds while shooting 37.1% from deep.

Last season while suiting up for the Houston Rockets and Clippers, he would go on to post 12.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.