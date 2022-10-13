Devin Leary gets vague injury update ahead of top-25 matchup vs. Syracuse

This Saturday, the NC State Wolfpack travel to upstate New York to face off against Syracuse. Most years, that is a matchup that would not generate a ton of interest. But for the first time since 2001, the Syracuse Orange are hosting a game where both teams are ranked inside the top 25. The game was already going to be a challenge for NC State. But things might be even more difficult than originally thought as quarterback Devin Leary might not suit up.

Leary injured his shoulder late in the third quarter. He took a big hit and landed on his shoulder, heading immediately to the locker room. When he returned to the field, Leary was seen with his shoulder in a sling.

On Thursday, NC State coach Dave Doeren kept things very vague when referencing Leary’s status. He was quoted saying that Devin Leary is considered “day-to-day,” according to the Fayettville Observer. On Monday though, he said “it could be six weeks” until Leary is ready to play again. Those are two vastly different timetables.

After Leary last week’s game, they heavily relied on the ground game. His replacement, redshirt freshman Jake Chambers, threw a total of one pass, which fell incomplete. Yet, the Wolfpack came back to beat Florida State 19-17.

This week, that likely will not cut it against a highly underrated Syracuse football team. The Orange are 5-0 and have outscored their opponents by an average of 24.8 points per game. Not only has their offense been efficient, but the defense has been very good. If NC State is without Leary, it could be an uphill battle Saturday.