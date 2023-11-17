NC State faces Virginia Tech. Our college football odds series includes our NC State Virginia Tech prediction, odds, and pick for Week 12.

The Virginia Tech Hokies began the year with relatively low expectations. Coach Brent Pry had a rough ride in Year 1 in 2022. It was far from clear if he knew how to develop the Hokies' offense, particularly the passing game, which declined late in the tenure of failed former coach Justin Fuente and needed to be restored in order for this program to have a good future. In the first month of this season, Virginia Tech struggled, most notably in a loss to Marshall. The team was 1-3 and sinking, and it seemed that Pry was in for another failed season. When it happens in the first year of a tenure, that's one thing. There's a grace period. When it happens in the second year of a coaching stint, it's a lot worse. Fans get anxious. The drumbeat grows that the coach can't turn it around. Pry knew he had to do something special as the season moved along.

He is one win away from doing something special.

Virginia Tech has dramatically rebounded from that 1-3 start. The Hokies have won four of six to go 5-5 and move within one win of a bowl bid, which would clearly make this season a success and affirm the idea that Pry is on the right track. Virginia Tech was spectacular in a road blowout of Boston College. The Hokies' offense has become significantly better over the course of the season, rendering September a distant memory. While the Hokies are not one of the very best teams in the ACC, they have definitely left the lower tier of the conference. Notching a bowl bid would mean a great deal to this school, which has fallen on hard times but now has a lot more hope for 2024.

Here are the NC State-Virginia Tech College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: NC State-Virginia Tech Odds

NC State Wolfpack: +2.5 (-105)

Virginia Tech Hokies: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How To Watch NC State vs Virginia Tech

Time: 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

The Wolfpack have a really good defense. Head coach Dave Doeren has consistently won at NC State in recent seasons because he hired an excellent defensive coordinator, Tony Gibson. The former West Virginia defensive coordinator has become a very dependable defensive play-caller for the Wolfpack, who are especially strong at linebacker and are a really good tackling unit. Because State is so reliable at tackling and playing defense, the team's offensive limitations are minimized most weeks. NC State is 7-3 despite a mediocre offense because Gibson's defense covers the flaws and goes above and beyond on Saturdays. Virginia Tech's offense is improved, but State should be able to shut it down.

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Hokies have been a very strong home team this season. They lost their home-field magic at Lane Stadium for a few years, but this season, they have regained their edge in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech is 4-1 at home this season, with all four wins coming by at least 17 points. The Hokies have rediscovered something they have lost. They are also facing an NC State team which does not score consistently. The Wolfpack will not expose the limitations of Tech's defense.

Final NC State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

This is a game to stay away from. Look for a live-betting play.



Final NC State-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech -2.5