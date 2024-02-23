North Carolina looks to remain undefeated as they face Johns Hopkins. It is time to continue our College Lacrosse odds series with a Johns Hopkins-North Carolina prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Johns Hopkins comes into the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They opened the season with a gutwrenching 13-12 overtime loss to Denver. They held the lead going into the fourth quarter but gave up three unanswered goals which forced overtime, where they would lose. Still, they have rebounded. They have won three straight and the defense has been solid. In the last three games, they have allowed just 21 goals.
Meanwhile, North Carolina is still undefeated in the season. They have played just two games though, facing Mercer and Fairfield. They would beat Mercer 13-5, and Fairfield 19-8. North Carolina is looking to build momentum after a disappointing 2023 campaign. That year they went just 7-7 and struggled in the ACC, going just 1-5 in conference play. One of those seven wins was against Johns Hopkins last year.
Here are the college lacrosse odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
College Lacrosse Odds: Johns Hopkins-North Carolina Odds
Johns Hopkins: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -166
North Carolina: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +130
Over: 24 (-120)
Under: 24 (-110)
How to Watch Johns Hopkins vs. North Carolina
Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Johns Hopkins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Johns Hopkins was a highly efficient offense last year and was in the top 30 in goals per game. They have already had some solid goal outputs this year. Hopkins is 32nd in the nation in goals per game this year, with 12.25 per game. Jacob Angelus has started the season strong. He already has 11 goals and 10 assists in just four games. Further, he is shooting well. He has taken just 17 shots this year, scoring on 64.7 percent of them, while having the shot on target on 70.6 percent of them. Further, Garrett Degnon is scoring well. He also has 11 goals this year, but he has a much higher shot volume, sitting at 32 shots on the year.
The Johns Hopkins defense has been solid, allowing just 8.5 goals per game this year, while facing tougher teams in Loyola Maryland and Denver. They also forced 8.5 turnovers per game this year. Degnon leads the way in created turnovers, most of them on the defense of the other team's transition game. Scott Smith and Beaudan Szuluk also have four caused turnovers from their defensive position.
Hopkins also clears the ball well, which sets up the transition. They are currently 14th in the nation in clear percentage. A lot of that is set up by goalie Chayse Ierlan. Irelas has been solid this year. He is 3-1 on the year with a .547 save percentage and an 8.43 goals-against average.
Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win
North Carolina has multiple games where they struggled on offense. They would manage just five goals in a game with Ohio State and just eight against Duke and Denver. The scoring has been there this year, ranked tenth in the nation with 16 goals per game. Still, this has been against weaker competition. Logan McGovern has led the way. He has six goals and six assists this year, on 16 shots. Further, 12 of his 16 shots have found the targets. Dominic Pietramama also has six goals this year, but he is shooting just 31.6 percent this year. Meanwhile, Owen Duffy has the most volume of shots, but just nine of his 21 shots have hit the cage, and only three have scored.
The North Carolina defense has been solid as well. They are allowing just 6.5 goals per game so far this year. They have also created 11 turnovers per game. This is led by Paul Barton, who has created four turnovers this year.
Collin Kreig also needs to continue to be solid in the net. He has a .700 save percentage and a 5.14 goals-against average this year. Still, he has not faced a lot of shots on the season and has not had to work against attackmen with solid accuracy.
Final Johns Hopkins-North Carolina Prediction & Pick
North Carolina relies on heavy shot volume to get goals. This year, of their top shooters, only one has an on-target rate of over 58 percent, while everyone is below 40 percent in conversion rate to goals. Johns Hopkins has two of their top three over 58 percent on target, while two of them are over 40 percent in goal conversion rate as well. North Carolina will stay in this game because of goaltending play though. Collin Krieg has been great this year, and even though Johns Hopkins has strong scorers, they may struggle with Krieg. Still, Kreig has been doing his work against low-level competition, while Hopkins has had to play some top-25 teams. Take Hopkins to win in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Johns Hopkins-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: Johns Hopkins -1.5 (-115)