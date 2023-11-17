Nebraska faces Wisconsin. Our college football odds series includes our Nebraska Wisconsin prediction, odds, and pick for Week 12.

This is a high-pressure game for both teams. Nebraska and Wisconsin are both 5-5 through 10 games. They both need to win one more game to lock down a bowl bid. Not making a bowl game would be a huge disappointment for both schools. One of these teams will go into Thanksgiving weekend needing to win in order to secure a postseason berth.

Wisconsin has been a very strong, very consistent program for a long time. The Badgers regularly made the Big Ten Championship Game as the champion of the Big Ten West Division for most of the past 12 years. Wisconsin could be counted on to win at least nine games per season. The Badgers won multiple New Year's Six bowl games and established themselves as one of the more dependable programs in college football.

The past three years, they have lost that upper hand. The Badgers have become mediocre, their offense impotent, and their fundamentals unsound. Coach Paul Chryst was fired last year. Interim coach Jim Leonhard was not retained. Luke Fickell entered the program at the end of the 2022 season. Things have unraveled this year under Fickell, who wanted to change the team's offensive approach but brought about that change too rapidly. There is a mismatch between the available personnel and the goals of the staff. Wisconsin has been a mess all season. The Badgers have lost to Indiana and Northwestern in consecutive weeks.

Nebraska was 5-3 through eight games and was looking good for a bowl bid. However, the Huskers have lost to Michigan State and Maryland, two beatable teams. First-year coach Matt Rhule has to beat Wisconsin if he wants to avoid a hellish Week 13 scenario in which the Huskers will have to defeat Big Ten West Division champion Iowa in order to go bowling.

The pressure is on in Madison this Saturday.

Here are the Nebraska-Wisconsin College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: +5.5 (-112)

Wisconsin Badgers: -5.5 (-108)

Over: 36.5 (-115)

Under: 36.5 (-105)

How To Watch Nebraska vs Wisconsin

Time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Nebraska Could Cover the Spread

The Wisconsin Badgers have been horrible the past few weeks in losses to Indiana and Northwestern. The Badgers are doing nothing well. They are being outplayed and outcoached. They are losing physically and mentally. They're a disaster. This kind of spiral doesn't get fixed overnight. Nebraska is not a particularly good team, but its defense is solid, and it should definitely be able to contain Wisconsin's weak and ineffective offense. If this game is a close, hard-fought, low-scoring game — as most people expect — Nebraska will cover. If this is the 16-13 or 13-10 or 17-13 game a lot of people anticipate, Nebraska covers.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover the Spread

The Badgers have been atrocious the past few weeks. Will this team continue to play horribly? Luke Fickell has struggled this season, but he's a very good coach. There's a reason Wisconsin hired him. Fickell is the first coach to take a Group of Five team (Cincinnati, then in the AAC) to the College Football Playoff, having done so in 2021 before the Bearcats moved to the Big 12. Fickell will get his team sorted out. Wisconsin's defense will dominate Nebraska's below-average offense. A 17-10 win gives Wisconsin the cover here.

Final Nebraska-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

The under is the play to make. These teams have bad offenses and good defenses. Stay away from the point spread bet but consider a live-betting play if one emerges.



Final Nebraska-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Nebraska +5.5, under 36.5