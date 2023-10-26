The new Need For Speed Unbound Update 5.02 dropped this week, addressing multiple issues the dev team caught onto during Volume 5. Overall, the patch notes cover issues mostly regarding cars and The One Shot Challenge. Perhaps the biggest changes include the addition of the BMW M2 (2023) to Campaign and Multiplayer. Additionally, the hotfix also addressed an issue for PC players where the game would freeze at various points. Without further ado, let's check out the Need For Speed Unbound Update 5.02 Patch Notes.

General Fixes & Improvements Fixed an issue where the user was not able to select the headlights in order to edit when using a keyboard on the BMW i8 Coupe Fixed an issue where the Porsche 911 Legendary Custom and SRT Viper (2014) vehicles were present in the campaign after completing the Prologue. Fixed an issue where Sprint and Circuit playlist scorecards are showing the wrong car tiers. Fixed an issue where the game freezes on PC during gameplay or various menus. The One Shot challenge “Escape a Heat 5 cop chase in a Porsche Taycan” can be now progressed in Campaign and Multiplayer The One Shot challenge “Accumulate 200MI/322KM when being chased by cops” can now be progressed in Campaign and Multiplayer The One Shot challenge “Get to 88mph in the DeLorean” can be now progressed in Campaign and Multiplayer The One Shot challenge ” Accumulate a 1-hour drift in the BMW M2″ can be now progressed in Campaign and Multiplayer The BMW M2 (2023) can be now unlocked in Campaign and Multiplayer Fixed an issue where the new Boosted Events and Linkups rotation was not appearing as intended



And that wraps up the Need For Speed Update 5.02 Patch Notes. Overall, we're glad to see the game get updates and new content almost two years after it released. We look forward to seeing what they plan for next.

Additionally, if you're interested in picking up the game, it's available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. EA Play Members get a 10% discount if they want to purchase the game.

