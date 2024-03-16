Maybe all the water is not under the bridge? Former Real Housewives of Atlanta costars NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams were set to guest star on Netflix's The Upshaws, starring Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, and Kim Fields. However, according to Leakes, Williams “never showed up” to set.
“Porsha never came,” Leakes claimed in Instagram Story posts on Friday (March 15) per People. “We wrapped for the evening. I went back to my hotel, and when I got to my hotel, production called me and asked me if I had any issues with any Housewives because they were going to be recasting the other position.”
Leakes claims that she later learned that Williams allegedly didn't make it to set because she didn't want to work with her noting that “we had had issues from the past” which made Lakes feel “more than disappointed.” Ultimately this came as a surprise to Leakes. She said that the two have had trips together to Miami, Dubai and Las Vegas and even went on double dates with their partners.
“I am shocked to hear that Porsha would go to a production company and say that she doesn't want to work with me because we've had a lot of issues in the past,” added Leakes. “What lots of issues did we have in the past?”
Then, at the end of Leakes' video, she slammed Williams for not taking it seriously.
“The bottom line is that Porsha did not want to share the spotlight. That's it. Professionals can share the spotlight. Porsha is not a star, she is a Bravolebrity. Be clear.”
Porsha Williams To Join Season 16 Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta
Williams and Leakes were costars on season 12 of RHOA which was Leakes' last season with the franchise since season one. Williams' first season was season 12. Williams then left the franchise in 2021 but has announced recently that she will be back for season 16.
“I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Porsha says in the video. “I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”