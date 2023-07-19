Many people forget how great of a player Moses Malone was. The legendary big man, who had his best days in the NBA with the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers, died in 2015, but many of the players who played with and against him have plenty of stories to tell to remind us just how dominant the three-time league Most Valuable Player was.

Take for example former New Jersey Nets center Bob Elliott, who still vividly remembers getting torched by the man they called Chairman of the Boards during one matchup back in the day.

“My favorite memory in the league was a good one and a bad one at the same time. I'm playing with the New Jersey Nets,” Elliott told ClutchPoints at Vegas Summer League. “Our coach, Kevin Loughery, ready to play the Houston Rockets and Kevin said, ‘I don't think Moses Malone can beat us by himself, so we are not going to double team Moses.' I raised my hand up and I said, ‘Can I get a vote on this? I'm gonna be stuck with Moses down in the post by myself?' He toasted me for 52. We won the game by eight. So Kevin was correct.”

Moses Malone was indeed a tough player to defend with single coverage. Even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had no answer for Malone when they faced off in the 1981 NBA Finals, which the Sixers won. If anything, at least Elliott and the Nets were able to deny Malone's team a win during that aforementioned showdown.

Watch ClutchPoints' full Bob Elliott interview: