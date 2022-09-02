Kyrie Irving is no media darling. As a matter of fact, the Brooklyn Nets star’s rather unsavory relationship with the press has been well documented.

In a recent guesting on HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, Kyrie got brutally honest about how he deals with the media. This is an inescapable reality for superstars such as himself, and Irving is well aware of this fact (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Dealing with it in my shoes is difficult at times, I’ll be honest,” he said. “But there are times where light shines through the truth and you have to spread it out. And I do my best to be available and give that warm invite to all walks of life.”

(via @uninterrupted) pic.twitter.com/guOxxSIGZA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 2, 2022

Irving hasn’t done himself any favors in terms of keeping a low profile, considering all the drama that he’s dragged himself into, albeit intentional or otherwise.

Last season, Kyrie was involved in a full-blown saga over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nets ended up exiling him from the team before eventually letting him back a few months later.

Let’s also not forget about Kyrie’s relationship with the fanbase of one of his former teams, the Boston Celtics. He pretty much made sure that he was Public Enemy No. 1 in the city when he supposedly stomped on the Celtics logo in TD Garden. This incident brought about a lot of hate toward the enigmatic All-Star, and Boston fans make sure to give him a not-so-warm welcome whenever he visits the city.

Needless to say, Kyrie Irving is unlike any other individual in the NBA. Whether he likes it or not, he simply just screams attention. It’s good to hear that he’s trying to see all this in a more positive light.