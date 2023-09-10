Following the trades of Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns and Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets became a team that was scrappy and played hard. They managed to make it to the playoffs but were swept in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers. They have a nice collection of young talent on the roster and have reason for fans t o have optimism heading in to the 2023-24 season. One of those young players who can take a major leap for the Nets this upcoming season is Nic Claxton. The fifth-year big man has been improving every season and according his teammate Spencer Dinwiddie, he's in line for a big time season as per Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire.

“I think [Nic] Claxton is going to try to establish himself as one of the premier big men in the league, especially being a contract year and heading into free agency next year. I think Nic is going to make the biggest jump. I think he's going to be supremely motivated. I think we're going to see a big-time year from him,” Spencer Dinwiddie said.

Nic Claxton is set to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason and it's probably safe to say that the Nets want to keep him around. He's one of the top young centers in the NBA right now. He's coming off a career-year where he averaged 12.6 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.5 blocked shots with splits of 70.5 percent shooting from the field and 54.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.