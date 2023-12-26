The Brooklyn Nets visit the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nets-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nets ended their four-game losing streak against against the Pistons on Saturday. At 14-15, the Nets have a great chance to get back to .500 in this game. In their previous game against the Pistons, the Nets were led by Mikal Bridges as he dropped 29 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds. Cam Thomas had 20 of his own points while five other players scored in the double-digits. Every starter in the game had at least 11 points. Brooklyn shot 52.3 percent from the field in the win.

The Pistons have lost 26 games in a row heading into this one. Detroit has now tied the longest single-season losing streak, and they are just two games away from the longest losing streak in NBA history. In the previous loss against the Nets, the Pistons were led by Jaden Ivey. Ivey dropped 23 points with seven assists, and six rebounds. Cade Cunningham had 22 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 20. The Pistons shot just under 50 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three in the loss.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Pistons Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-112)

Detroit Pistons: +6.5 (-108)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit

fuboTV

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The fact of the matter is the Nets are playing the Pistons. Detroit is the worst team in the NBA, and it is not even close. Brooklyn needs to just play their game, and they will cover the spread. They were able to put up 126 points in their win on Saturday, and a similar output is attainable in this game. As long as Brooklyn plays their game, they will cover the spread.

Now, looking at the stats, the Pistons struggle on defense. They allow over 120 points per game while teams have the eighth-highest field goal percentage, and seventh-highest three-point percentage against them. Opponents seem to have an easy time scoring against Detroit, and that is why the Nets put up 126 in their first meeting. If the Nets knock down their shots, they will have another good offensive game and cover the spread.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons have a lot to fix if they want to end their losing streak. For this game, the Pistons just need to make their shots. Detroit is not usually a good scoring team, but they did put up 115 in the first matchup with Brooklyn. That is six points above their season average. However, the Pistons are not a team that takes a lot of shots during the game. If Detroit wants to cover this spread, or end their losing streak, they need to push the pace and make their shots. If they do this, they Pistons will cover the spread.

Final Nets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

I will not be betting the Pistons. With their long losing streak, Detroit has become an easy fade this season. In this game, the Nets are only favored by 6.5 points. That is going to be to low, even with this game being played in Detroit. I will take the Nets to cover this spread and win the game.

Final Nets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: -6.5 (-112), Over 232 (-110)