The NBA season is back and better than ever! With the first couple days of the new campaign in the books, our attention will focus to the Lone Star State where the Brooklyn Nets will square off on the hardwood with the Dallas Mavericks! Join us for our NBA odds series where our Nets-Mavericks prediction and pick will be revealed!

Most recently, the Nets lost in crushing fashion during their season opener to the Cavaliers, as it ended up being Donovan Mitchell who connected on a deep three to send Brooklyn home packing. Even though it's only been one game, there is no question that the Nets will be focused and ready for the task at hand in order to capture their first victory of the season.

Meanwhile, the Luka Doncic sow has officially arrived for the 2023-2024 season! In a nail-biting, gritty game coming against the Spurs, the heroics of the Slovenian superstar was on full display after he ended with a 30-point triple-double in his first action of the season. While it remains to be seen if Dallas can be a serious contender out west this year, they are off to a good start!

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Mavericks Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +6 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks: -6 (-110)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How to Watch Nets vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest/YES Network

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

In order for the Nets to find a way to cover the spread, be on the lookout for none other than Cam Thomas to continue to produce in impression fashion. Despite Thomas' desperation three-pointer in the final seconds of the game versus Cleveland was no good, the 22-year-old sensation picked up right where he left off from a year ago with a whopping 36 points on 61% shooting in the contest. With the remnants of Brooklyn's super team well in the past, it is hard to believe that Thomas isn't the Nets' go-to guy when they need a bucket or even a defensive stop on the other end of the floor. Shockingly enough, Thomas also came off the bench in this one. If he continues to show out like he did the other night, then he will unquestionably find his way to the starting lineup rather sooner than later.

Not to mention, but one thing that Brooklyn thrived in against Cleveland came in the form of sheer tenacity on the glass as they out-rebounded the Cavs 50-38 on the evening. Still, this Nets starting lineup still left much to be desired on the floor as they will need to be far more productive on the offensive end. Between the trio of Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Nico Clayton all combined for 16 points which isn't gonna cut it. Alas, getting more production from the starters in the scoring department will be an absolute must if Brooklyn wants to keep this thing close and ultimately cover the spread.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

On the other side of things, Dallas' victory over San Antonio wasn't perfect by any means, but the Mavs' star power proved to be too much for the Spurs to overcome. Of course, the biggest headline of this Friday night contest will be surrounding Kyrie Irving facing off with his former Nets squad for the first time since he was dealt by Brooklyn to Dallas a year ago. Will Irving show up as his past employer, or will he shrink under the microscope?

After going a combined 1-8 from beyond the arc, bettors should not expect Irving to shoot that poorly from three again this Friday night. When taking a closer look at the numbers, it was Kyrie who shot 39% from deep in his 20 games with the Mavericks during the 2022-2023 regular season. Don't be surprised if the 31-year-old veteran guard hits some big threes down the stretch to help his team cover the spread.

In addition, don't be overly surprised if one of the Mavs' main priorities ahead of this one will be to get off to a much faster start. Despite winning in San Antonio, Dallas as a whole looked like they were sleepwalking in the opening quarter of the season as they surrendered 43 points in the opening frame before finally tightening the screws defensively. In what will be the Mavericks' home opener, expect Dallas to start fast and finish strong behind a raucous crowd that is expecting this roster to return to the playoffs this season after missing out on the postseason festivities during 2022-2023.

Final Nets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All in all, we have seen small sample sizes from both sides to start the extremely fresh season, but the NBA as a whole is about star power, and that's exactly what Dallas possesses within that locker room. By the time the clock hits triple zeroes, expect Luka and Kyrie to fill up the stat sheet in a big way en route to a Mavs cover.

Final Nets-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -6 (-110)