How will the Warriors fair without Draymond Green moving forward?

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of today's action around the NBA. This next game features a pair of cross-country opponents as the Brooklyn Nets (13-11) will continue their western road trip and visit the Golden State Warriors (10-14). Check out our NBA odds series for our Nets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division, but they've keeping it tight with Philadelphia and Boston leading the pack. They're 3-2 in their last five games, but they've gone just 1-2 on this current road trip they're on. Their last game was a double-digit loss to the Nuggets, so they'll be hoping to improve and bounce back in this one.

The Golden State Warriors are currently last in their division and losers of four of their last five games. They've been in disarray all season and they can't seem to catch a break in terms of winning close games down the stretch. They're also dealing with the drama from the Draymond Green fallout, so the Warriors are in desperate need of some positive notes as this season continues.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Warriors Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +3 (-108)

Golden State Warriors: -3 (112)

Over: 235 (-112)

Under: 235 (-108)

How to Watch Nets vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT

TV: YES Network, NBA Sports Bay Area

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets entered this western road trip on a three-game winning streak, but they haven't been able to capitalize much against some of the better teams. While they're just 5-6 on the road this season, they've managed to go 7-4 ATS in those away games. They play with a chip on their shoulder and much of that can be attributed to the hustle and determination of Mikal Bridges leading the charge for them. Cam Thomas is also continuing to develop as a scorer in his own right and the Nets can take down strong teams like the Suns if both him and Bridges are able to sync their games up.

The Nets have been a scrappy team on defense all year and that shouldn't change against the Warriors tonight. Golden State has been having issues turning the ball over and with their roster in disarray, it could be a good opportunity for the Nets to show off some of their muscle on the defensive side of the ball. They were also about to out-rebound the Denver Nuggets in their last game, so expect them to have another strong performance rebounding the basketball.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Just when the Warriors' season looked to be taking a turn for the worst, Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely for his actions against Jusuf Nurkic during their game with Phoenix. Clearly, the NBA believes there's a deeper underlying issue and Green won't be cleared to return to play until he can make some sort of change. The change to the Warriors' roster is an interesting one as Green hasn't done much to add to their production this season. While he's always a presence on the defensive end of the floor, they seem to lose rhythm in their offense when he's handling the ball and his fouls each game give teams free points at the line. To have any sort of success, the Warriors may have to adjust to a future without Draymond Green.

To win this game against the Nets, the Warriors will have to get their three-point shooting going and try to get hot against the Nets. The Nets have struggled on defense over the last few games and the should be fatigued while on the back-end of this road trip. It could serve as the perfect spot for the Warriors to get back into their shooting rhythm and change their momentum with a win. Klay Thompson has been rather quiet this season, so expect them to play much better if he's able to knock down his three-point shots.

Final Nets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

This isn't a great time to be backing the Golden State Warriors and until they can find some consistency and discipline to their play, we shouldn't be backing them with any sort of confidence. However, Brooklyn hasn't looked great during this road trip and the Warriors could strike early if they catch the Nets sleeping.

Ultimately, I think there's too much noise in the Golden State organization and it'll take some time before Steve Kerr can get his team playing cohesively once again. Until then, we'll back the Nets who have gone and impressive 17-6 ATS on the season.

Final Nets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +3 (-108)