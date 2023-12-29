The Nets take on the Wizards! Who you got?

The Brooklyn Nets head to the Nation's Capital to take on the Washington Wizards. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Nets-Wizards prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nets (15-16) lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 144-122 on Wednesday night. Jacque Vaughn's rotation against the Bucks looked very different as it featured several rookies and two-way players. The Nets opted to rest or give limited minutes to their usual cast. Without four regular rotation players, and Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas just playing in the first quarter, 23-year-old rookie Jalen Wilson led the way for the Nets with 21 points and 10 rebounds and even went 11-of-11 from the foul line in 30 minutes off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Wizards (5-25) suffered a 132-102 loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Seven Wizards scored in double-figures, but all of them scored between just 10 and 14 points. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma both scored 14. Kuzma added seven assists and four rebounds, while Poole had four boards and four dimes. The Wizards watched the Raptors drop 43 dimes, the second-most assists in a single game this season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Wizards Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +6.5 (-110)

Over: 242.5 (-108)

Under: 242.5 (-112)

How To Watch Nets vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Monumental, YES

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has gone 18-11 against the spread and only covered in half of its 14 games away from Barclays Center this season. As away favorites, however, the Nets have only gone 1-2. Nets games have also gone over the point total 17 of 30 times this season, including just seven of 13 on the road.

The Nets' key guys are essentially entering this game with fresher legs after Jacque Vaughn gave some of his players either the full (Nicolas Claxton, Cam Johnson, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dorian Finney-Smith) or early (Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, and Royce O'Neale) night off. Bridges managed to continue his streak of423 consecutive games played, but logged just the 12 full minutes of the first quarter and sat the rest of the way. Thomas also played just 12 minutes and O'Neale logged just 10 minutes before Vaughn let them hit the showers early.

Despite a sub .500 record, the Nets have a top-11 offense and this should be their main advantage over Washington, who has the worst defensive rating in the NBA.

Bridges and Thomas are the top two scorers for this Nets squad. Thomas averages 22.8 points, while Bridges gets 21.1 points a night. Aside from those two, Brooklyn also gets 10 to 15 points from six other players on a nightly basis.

Claxton (illness) and Finney-Smith (left knee soreness) are both listed as probable, but should be able to go for Friday's tilt. Lonnie Walker (hamstring) and Ben Simmons (back) remain on the sidelines.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have covered the spread in 14 of their 30 games this season. However, they are much worse in covering at Capital One Arena (3-9) compared to on the road (11-7). On the over/under, the Wizards have a record of 17-12, including 7-4 at home.

Washington is one of the worst teams in the NBA. But it was picking up some momentum before the Raptors stopped them in their tracks with their dominant win on Wednesday. Before that game, the Wizards looked like they were about to turn a corner. They won two of their five wins over a two-week span and recorded plus-minus of -3.3 during that stretch. Prior to December 15th, they were a -11.1, was 29th in the entire league.

After another brutal loss, the Wizards should look to bounce back and regain the momentum from their recent good stretch.

Jordan Poole started off the season slow but has picked up some steam in December. After averaging 17.1 points on 51.5 percent true shooting in November, Poole is averaging 18.4 points on 56.7 percent true shooting this month.

Kyle Kuzma has been Washington's leading scorer so far, but is in the midst of a mini-slump as of late. Tallying 22.5 points per game on 46.3 percent shooting throughout the entire season, Kuzma has averaged just 12.7 points on 35.7 percent shooting over his previous three games.

Only Danilo Gallinari is on the Wizards' injury list with back injury.

Final Nets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Go with the Nets in this game. They're just the more talented team with a lot of offensive weapons. Not to mention, they're going up against the worst defense in the NBA. Take the under, as well. The Wizards average 116.6 points this season, while the Nets score 116.2 a night.

Final Nets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets: -6.5 (-110), Under 242.5 (-112)