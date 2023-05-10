The beloved Netflix teen show Never Have I Ever season 4 is here. We met the quirky star Devi Vishwakumar, portrayed by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as a freshmen and high school, and now Devi and her squad, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young), are about to embark on their senior year.

The third season left off with the senior class graduating, including Paxton (Darren Barnet). Devi, a junior at the time, was emotional and went to Ben Gross’s house (Jaren Lewison) to have sex with him. Never Have I Ever season 4 will begin streaming on Netflix June 8th. With the final season trailer released, let’s take a look at five things you might have missed.

The Aftermath

The trailer opens seconds after Devi and Ben’s pivotal moment. They’re lying in bed next to each other when Devi awkwardly says, “We did it. We had sex.” On her way out the door she then says in typical fashion that she’ll catch Ben on “the flippity flip.”

From there, the trailer features the aftermath of their sexual encounter. Devi avoids Ben, while her friends encourage her to talk to him about what happened. When they do finally speak to one another, it’s after Devi sees Ben with another girl. This prompts Ben to say that he thought it was just a “one time thing.” Yikes.

Paxton’s back?

In the midst of Devi’s senior year of high school, Paxton walks in the front doors and says hello. She replies before realizing that the graduated student is back. While the trailer doesn’t go into detail about what he’s doing there, we do see Devi and Paxton share a moment in the back of the library.

Hot Pocket

There’s a new guy in town, sorta. It’s who the girls call “Hot Pocket” and he’s different now. He’s gone through puberty, and maybe he’s a potential love interest for… someone.

Trent

Trent is still in high school and this trailer. Held back a year, he’s back cracking classic ditsy lines followed up by, “Wanna make out by the bleachers?”

Life changes

The theme of this season is clear with this trailer: life changes. Devi and her friends are graduating, her relationship with Ben has changed, and where they’ll go to college is in question. Devi is seen with her therapist and mother discussing exactly that. “Our lives are changing, but change is good,” her mom says.

Watch Never Have I Ever season 4 on Netflix June 8th.