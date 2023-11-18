New Mexico faces Fresno State. Our college football odds series includes our New Mexico Fresno State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 12

The Fresno State Bulldogs had the inside track to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game one week ago. They had beaten UNLV and Boise State to gain that inside position for the right to face Air Force.

Then they ran into a buzzsaw on the road at San Jose State. Fresno State looked nothing like the successful team which had fought its way into a second-place position in the Mountain West standings. The Bulldogs got blown off the field. UNLV is now the second-place team in the Mountain West, preparing for a huge battle with first-place Air Force in Week 12. The bad news for Fresno State is that the Bulldogs no longer control their fate in the Mountain West race.

The good news is that if Air Force can beat UNLV at home (and the Falcons are a three-point favorite in Colorado Springs), Fresno State can regain the advantage with a win here against New Mexico. A UNLV loss plus a Fresno State win would enable Fresno State to clinch an MWC title game spot with a victory next week. The Bulldogs are in a tricky position, but if they win twice, everything could still work out for them in this suddenly volatile Mountain West season.

Here are the New Mexico-Fresno State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: New Mexico-Fresno State Odds

New Mexico Lobos: +23.5 (-115)

Fresno State Bulldogs: -23.5 (-105)

Over: 51.5 (-115)

Under: 51.5 (-105)

How To Watch New Mexico vs Fresno State

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

Fresno State is a good team, but the Bulldogs have definitely served up a few clunkers this year. One was the game at San Jose State last week. There are times when Fresno State is utterly stymied on both sides of the ball. It is as though if the Bulldogs aren't fully locked in and focused, they can unravel severely and quickly. New Mexico can stay reasonably close in this game and cover the spread as long as it can avoid huge turnovers and prevent long plays from the Fresno State offense. If UNM can force Fresno State to move the ball slowly down the field, the Lobos can create a tougher, rougher game in which Fresno State won't be able to score in bunches.

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

The Fresno State Bulldogs know they played horribly last week. They're a good team, so expect them to bounce back this week with a sharp and polished performance. They know how high the stakes are for this game. Moreover, that UNLV-Air Force game we mentioned above is an afternoon game. Fresno State will know the result of that game when it takes the field against New Mexico. If Air Force does beat UNLV, Fresno State will know that it can make the Mountain West title game with wins this week and next week.

Final New Mexico-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

Fresno State is a much better team than New Mexico, playing at home and playing for very high stakes. This all sets up well for FSU. Take the Bulldogs here.

Final New Mexico-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -23.5