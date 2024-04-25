May on Disney+ will see the latest addition to the Star Wars Universe and a throwback 54 years into the past with one of the most legendary musical artists in history, according to the streaming platform.
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire follows the story of a vengeful young woman, the Force-sensitive Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth, and the former Jedi Barriss Offee. Tales of the Empire follows 2022's Tales of the Jedi which focused on the stories of Count Dooku and Ahsoka Tano.
Casual fans may be more familiar with Morgan since the character first appeared in season two of The Mandalorian. Most recently, she was in last year's Ahsoka. Morgan is voiced by the actress who played her in the live-action versions, Diana Lee Inosanto. Barriss is known to the fans of the Star Wars animated version. She is voiced by Meredith Salenger. Jason Isaacs voices the Grand Inquisitor. Lars Mikkelsen voices Thrawn. He also plays the live-action version of his character in Ahsoka.
Star Wars: Tales of the Empire will premiere on May 4, and all six episodes will be available to stream.
Let It Be… on Disney+
On May 8, Let It Be, the remastered version of the 1970 documentary starring The Beatles (John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr) and directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, will be available to stream for the first time in more than five decades. The documentary was filmed in the middle of The Beatles' breakup.
Let It Be follows the band as they rehearse and record the songs for their 12th and final album. The film includes the group's last public performance as a four-some: an unannounced rooftop concert in London. At the end of the impromptu concert, Lennon said, “I'd like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves, and I hope we passed the audition!”
The film premiered premiered on May 13, 1970 in New York City. A week later, it premiered in London. None of The Beatles attended the premieres. The film won Best Original Score at the 1971 Academy Awards. The Beatles weren't able to attend so Quincy Jones accepted the award on their behalf.
See Disney+ full schedule for May below:
May 1
- Life Below Zero: First Alaskans (S3, 20 episodes)
- Marvel's Daredevil (2003)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived”
- X-Men '97 – Ep 108 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 1
May 3
- Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
May 4
- How Not to Draw Shorts (Special R2D2 Episode) (S2, 4 Episodes)
- Star Wars: Tales of the Empire (Premiere, All Episodes Streaming)
May 5
- Monsters at Work (Season 2, All Episodes Streaming)
May 7
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
May 8
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 7 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S1 Batch 2, 4 episodes)
- Let It Be (Premiere)
- X-Men '97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 2
May 10
- Doctor Who (Premiere) Episodes: “The Church on Ruby Road,” “Space Babies” and “Devil's Chord”
May 15
- Big City Greens (S4, 4 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S3, 5 episodes)
- X-Men '97 – Ep 109 – Tolerance is Extinction – Pt 3
May 17
- Doctor Who – Episode: “Boom”
May 22
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)
- Chip ‘n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2, Premiere)
- Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 – Premiere
May 24
- The Beach Boys – Premiere
- Doctor Who – Episode: “73 Yards”
May 28
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S4, 6 episodes)
May 31
- Jim Henson: Idea Man – Premiere
- Doctor Who – Episode: “Dot and Bubble”