NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

Two “pissed off” teams will go head-to-head on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Jerry’s World to square off with the Dallas Cowboys as both sides attempt to avoid starting off 0-2. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Cowboys prediction and pick will be revealed.

Who could’ve thunk it? After the Bengals were a made extra-point from securing a hard-fought victory against the Steelers, Cincinnati faltered in OT after it was a day in which kickers could not make a field goal to save their lives. Also, QB Joe Burrow was the prime candidate for a Super Bowl hangover from a year ago as he uncharacteristically threw four interceptions in the Bengals’ 20-23 loss. Even though Burrow led an epic comeback in the late stages of the contest, the Bengals have the confidence to rebound from their Week 1 loss this weekend.

During their opening season loss to the Buccaneers, a slew of boos could be heard from the Dallas crowd for a majority of the night as the Cowboys looked as bad as it can get. When the dust settled, Dallas only mustered up a measly three points and failed to reach the end zone. To make matters worse, the Cowboys lost QB Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will prevent him from playing for the next 4-6 weeks. Can the Cowboys restore lost hope with backup QB Cooper Rush under center?

Here are the Bengals-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Cowboys Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -7.5 (-106)

Dallas Cowboys: +7.5 (-114)

Over: 41.5 (-112)

Under: 41.5 (-108)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

While the Bengals definitely could’ve put the Steelers away last weekend, the Bengals shot themselves in the foot more often than not and ultimately could not come away victorious. With that being said, Week 1 NFL overreactions tend to run rampant and many football fanatics from around the country are forgetting that this is a squad that defied the odds of reaching the Super Bowl last season in dramatic fashion. Sure, Cincinnati looked like a far cry from that team that won the AFC seven months ago, but the Bengals return most of their starting cast and should be vastly improved from last week’s loss versus Pittsburgh.

Clearly, the Bengals boast one of the league’s most dangerous offenses, and even despite turning the ball over four times, Cincinnati was still able to move the ball with ease for a majority of the day. With 432 total yards of offense, the carelessness of taking care of the football, although alarming, was the sole reason that the Bengals went down in defeat. Expect Cincinnati to right their wrongs against a Cowboys defense that is average at best. The Cowboys’ defense will most likely be on the field more than they would like on Sunday due to an offense that appears hopeless, so Cincinnati has the opportunity to make Dallas feel fatigued quickly.

Be on the lookout if WR Tee Higgins suits up or not this weekend, as the talented Bengals wideout is currently in the concussion protocol and won’t be able to play until he proves that he is healthy enough for action.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

There’s the good, the bad, and the Dallas Cowboys. It was an absolutely nightmarish opening game for a Dallas squad that has already succumbed to disappointing playoff finishes in recent years past. To make matters worse, the Cowboys lost QB Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will prevent him from playing for the next 4-6 weeks. With not a whole lot of hope at the moment on the horizon, the Cowboys will need to find other ways to cover the spread and ultimately win against the Bengals on Sunday.

The bad news for the Cowboys in this one is that it became quite glaring that Dallas lacks the wide receiver weapons on offense to stretch the field and keep opposing defenses from stacking the box when running the ball. Even when Prescott was on the field, this offensive attack struggled to do anything. With Cooper Rush in line for the start on Sunday, the Cowboys will need to feed the beast in Ezekiel Elliott, as he was one of the lone bright spots on offense for Dallas. In fact, Elliott finished with 52 yards on 10 carries and showed that he still has some wiggle with the ball in his hands. Oftentimes underutilized the past couple of seasons, it is time that the Cowboys run their offense through Zeke, especially with the lack of weapons on the outside.

Another bright spot for Dallas came defensively in the otherworldly athletic freak in LB Micah Parsons, who made his presence felt with a pair of sacks on the night. This defense can make plays when need is, and although they are inconsistent at times, superstar players like Micah Parsons can change the tide of a game in the blink of an eye.

Final Bengals-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Even though Cooper Rush is a respectable backup quarterback in this league, it is hard to imagine that the Cowboys can keep up with the offensive fireworks that should be on display when the Bengals have the ball in their hands.

Final Bengals-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Bengals -7.5 (-106)