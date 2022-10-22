NHL Odds: Blues vs. Oilers prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022

The St. Louis Blues will head to Alberta, Canada, to take on the Edmonton Oilers in a boisterous Western Conference showdown. It’s time to check out our NHL odds series and make a Blues-Oilers prediction and pick.

The Blues are coming off a 4-3 win in overtime against the Seattle Kraken. They started the scoring when Jordan Kyrou found the back of the net to put the Blues up 1-0. Then, Will Borgen tied it to make it 1-1. The Blues struck back with a Brayden Schenn goal. Next, they got one 17 seconds, thanks to Justin Faulk, to enter the second period up 3-1. The Kraken scored two goals to tie it, and it went to overtime. Ultimately, Faulk found a loose rebound and fired a slapshot past goalie Martin Jones for the game-winning goal.

The Oilers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 6-4 in a wild throwdown in Alberta. Zach Hyman lasered a powerplay goal to give the Oilers the early lead. Then, Andre Svechnikov knotted the game up with a goal. The Oilers retook the lead thanks to a Ryan McLeod shorthanded goal on a beautiful deke to trick goalie Frederick Andersen. It was 4-3 Oilers in the third period when Leon Draisaitl converted on a powerplay goal to make it 5-3. However, Martin Necas cut the deficit with his third goal of the year, making it 5-4. The Oilers sealed the deal with an empty-net goal from Connor McDavid.

The Oilers took two of the three games last season. Ultimately, the teams have split the previous 10 games at Rogers Place. The Oilers have won two home games in a row against the Blues. Consequently, only three of the 10 games have resulted in over six goals.

Here are the Blues-Oilers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-192)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+154)

Over: 7 (+104)

Under: 7 (-128)

Why The Blues Could Cover The Spread

Thanks to a weird scheduling quirk, the Blues have only played two games this year despite some teams already having played six. However, they are 2-0, having taken care of business, and now will attempt to beat one of the most explosive offenses in the NHL.

The Blues have three core players that are leading the way. Vladimir Tarasenko has been with the Blues for several years and has again taken the scoring lead. Thus, he has scored goals and dished out three assists this season. Schenn has one goal and three assists. Meanwhile, Faulk now has two goals and one assist. The Blues expect these three to keep producing but would also like extra scoring from their third and fourth lines.

Jordan Binnington has resumed his role as the number-one goalie. He is 2-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average this season with a .917 save percentage. However, he has struggled against the Blues throughout his career, going 2-1 in four games with a 4.04 goals-against average and an .856 save percentage.

The Blues will cover the spread if they can score early. Additionally, they must avoid the penalty box. Stopping McDavid and Draisaitl will be the key to victory.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

Speaking of McDavid and Draisaitl, they are still the two best scorers in the NHL. McDavid has five goals and five assists. Also, he has already converted three power-play goals. McDavid is one of the most deadliest players on the planet and can quickly flip the switch on a game by himself. Meanwhile, Draisaitl is the best playmaker on Earth. He has two goals and six assists. Substantially, both his goals have come on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins continues to thrive, with two goals and three assists. Hyman has one goal and three assists, including one power-play goal. Likewise, defenseman Darnell Nurse has two goals and one assist, including a shorthanded goal.

Ultimately, it all begins and ends with goaltending. Jack Campbell is 2-1 with a 5.08 goals-against average and an .874 save percentage. Likewise, Stuart Skinner is 0-1 with a 1.69 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage. The Oilers must figure out their goaltending woes.

The Oilers will cover the spread if McDavid and Draisaitl can get going on the scoring attack. Regardless, they must defend in front of their net, and the goalie must play more efficiently.

Final Blues-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers won twice last season, but both were by one goal. Likewise, expect the Blues to hang around in this contest and maybe even steal it. Binnington is the better goalie, but the Oilers have the better offense. It will come down to who performs more sufficiently. The Blues cover the spread in a close game.

