The Capitals are in a dire situation, losing two straight and barely holding on in the playoff race as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Lightning prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Penguins, the Capitals lost in a shootout to the New York Islanders just last night. Now they travel to Tampa Bay for a second game in back-to-back nights, hoping to find a win. The Lightning found a way to beat the Hurricanes, winning in 4-0 shutout fashion on Tuesday. After losing four straight games, the big shutout victory was exactly what was needed for the Lightning to get some confidence back.

Here are the Capitals-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Capitals-Lightning Odds

washington capitals: +1.5 (-142)

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Lightning

TV: BSSUN/NBCSWA/ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP/ ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Capitals Could Cover The Spread

The Capitals have just one win in their last seven games. They are not scoring well in many of their games. In four of their last six, they have a combined nine goals, which is just 2.25 goals per game. That is not enough goals to win in the NHL. In the other two, the offense has some alive, scoring 12 goals in those two games, but goaltending let them down in one, and they took the loss in overtime. The one game they had both scoring and goaltending play well, they won 6-1, but that was against the Blackhawks.

Washington is also having trouble finishing games. In their last three losses, the Caps have been tied late in the game, but could not find that game-winner. Something that Ovechkin, Backstrom, and Wilson have done so well over the years has been to slam the door shut late in a game with a goal, but this year and especially recently, that is just not there.

One area the Caps are still thriving is the power play. They have eight power-play goals in the last seven games, while they have only given up two on man-down situations. That should be of help to Charlie Lindgren who is expected to start for the Capitals in goal. Lindgren only has had one win since the start of February. In five starts, he has given up three or more goals in all of them. In December, in 11 starts, he only gave up three or more twice. There is the talent with Lindgren, and goalies do not stay cold forever. If the Caps can get some even-strength goals and a good performance from Lindgren, they will stay alive in their chase.

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay has not been in top form lately either. They were on a four-game losing skid until they defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. In that game, Andrei Vasilevskiy looked like Play-off Vasilevskiy. He stopped all 31 shots in the shutout. He is expected to start again tonight, and if he plays as he did against a solid Carolina offense, the Caps have little to no hope.

Brayden Point was in Play-off form as well. Point scored the second and third goals of the game, then added an assist for good measure. He played like a man on a mission and did not disappoint. Stamkos was in great form as well. He had the first goal of the night, then had the assist on the next two. Kucherov did not miss out on the fun either, grabbing his 75th and 76th assists of the season, good for second in the NHL.

The star trio with their goalie reminded the world why they have gone to three straight Stanley Cup finals. Add in the still-young stud Mikhail Sergachev, and his performance as of late, and the other night was a prime example of why Tampa Bay can win every game. The game against the Hurricanes was a dominant performance, but if nitpicking is needed, they could afford to get a few more shots on goal. If they repeat the performance from Tuesday tonight, this will be over early.

Final Capitals-Lightning Prediction & Pick

Washington looks tired and old right now. They are not playing a full solid three periods and in their moments of lax, they are being taken advantage of. Tampa Bay has shown some struggles, but their performance against Carolina should give time some life. Vasilevskiy keeps his great form, the star Tampa trio scores, and a tired Capitals fall to the Lightning tonight.

Final Capitals-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+118)