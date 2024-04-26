They say you aren't in trouble until you lose at home, and the Washington Capitals haven't yet lost at home in their Eastern Conference first-round series against the New York Rangers. But Alex Ovechkin's club needs to be a lot better than Games 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden if they hope to climb back into the series on Friday night.
And the captain — who has been a beast throughout his postseason career but hasn't yet showed up in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs — explained how the Caps can ahead of a critical Game 3 at Capital One Arena.
“I think it's just settle down a little bit,” No. 8 said on Thursday, according to the Associated Press. “Not good, but sometimes you just have to do what you can do out there: play physical, try to create open space for your linemates. But we're all in the same boat. We all have to play better if we want to get success.”
The Capitals dropped Game 1 by a 4-1 score and were edged out 4-3 in Game 2, and Ovechkin's lack of contributions on the scoresheet have been a glaring concern.
Ovi has just one shot through two games; that's less any series he's played in over a decade. The last time he had less shots through two games was in 2012 against the defending Stanley Cup champion Boston Bruins, per AP, a series the Capitals won in seven games.
But there's no sugar coating it in 2024: Ovechkin needs to show up, or this is going to be a short series.
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals firmly in must-win territory in Game 3
The main obstacle the Capitals need to overcome is Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has been locked in so far in the series. The Russian has stopped 42-of-46 shots and looks dialled in for the President's Trophy winners.
“Try to find the lane,” Ovechkin explained when asked how the Capitals can beat Shesterkin. “We play against a good hockey team. They're going to sacrifice their body. They're going to play hard against our top lines, blocking shots, [be] physical, and we just have to play simple, and if we have the puck on our stick, don't throw it right away.”
The 38-year-old always shows up for Washington, and he's going to need to do it again in 2024. He currently trails just Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski among active players with 72 career postseason tallies. Add that to his 853 regular-season goals and you're looking at probably the most prolific goal-scorer of all time.
And the Capitals could really use one from The Great Eight in Game 3. Despite admitting that his captain has “struggled” in the postseason so far, head coach Spencer Carbery has faith in the Russian star.
“He'll be good,” the bench boss said. “He's been through so many situations like this. I expect him to step up big time in Game 3.”
Game 3 is a must-win for Alex Ovechkin and his Capitals. And if Washington can't find a way to beat New York on Friday night, this series might not make it back to Madison Square Garden.