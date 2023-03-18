Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers will play each other for the second time in three years. We are at Madison Square Garden, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Penguins-Rangers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

On Thursday, the Rangers defeated the Penguins 4-2. Initially, the Rangers scored first on a goal by Mika Zibanejad. But the Penguins bounced back in the second period thanks to a goal by Rickard Rakell off a pass from Sidney Crosby. However, the Rangers took the lead back two minutes later, thanks to a goal by Tyler Motte. The Penguins evened the score in the third period thanks to a goal by Jake Guentzel off passes from Crosby and Rakell. Then, the Rangers retook the lead again, thanks to a goal by Chris Kreider off passes from Vincent Trocheck and Adam Fox. Kreider put the game away with an empty-net goal to seal it for the Rangers.

The Penguins come into this game with a record of 34-24-10 and are clinging to the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Also, they are 6-3-1 over their past 10 games. The Penguins are 15-14-1 on the road. Meanwhile, the Rangers come into this game with a record of 39-19-10 and are in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 6-3-1 over the past 10 games. Additionally, the Rangers are 19-11-4 at Madison Square Garden.

The Penguins have won both games in Pittsburgh. However, they lost in the only game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Rangers are 8-2 over the last 10 games against the Penguins at the world’s most famous arena. Somehow, the schedule has the Rangers and Penguins meeting three times in one week, and this is the final regular-season matchup of the season.

Here are the Penguins-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Penguins-Rangers Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-194)

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Penguins vs. Rangers

TV: ABC

Stream: NHL

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Penguins Could Cover The Spread

The Penguins are an inconsistent team that may make the playoffs because of bad teams below then. Thus, their offense carries them through the turmoil. Crosby has 29 goals and 54 assists. Moreover, he has a goal and five assists in three games against the Rangers this season. Evgeni Malkin has 24 goals and 48 assists this season. Meanwhile, he has a goal and two assists through three games against New York this season. Guentzel has 30 goals and 32 assists. However, he has only netted a goal and an assist against the blue shirts. Rakell has 24 goals and 25 assists. Likewise, he has netted two goals and two assists in three contests against the Rangers. These players help an offense that averages 3.26 goals per game. Significantly, they have averaged 3.80 goals over the past 10 contests.

Goalie Tristan Jarry likely gets the start. Ultimately, he is 20-8-6 with a goals-against average of 2.96 and a save percentage of .910. But Jarry has struggled recently, going 4-3-1 in 10 games with a goals-against average of 3,91 and a save percentage of .870. Sadly, he has not finished two of those games, as the Penguins pulled him due to poor performances. Jarry plays behind a defense that allows 3.34 goals per game.

The Penguins will cover the spread if they can score early and build a lead. Then, Jarry must play better.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers have loaded themselves for a run. Now, they will attempt to live up to the hype. Patrick Kane has three goals and two assists in seven games since joining the Rangers. Also, Vincent Tarasenko has four goals and seven assists since joining the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has 20 goals and 55 assists for the Rangers. However, he has one lone assist in three games against the Penguins. Fox has 10 goals and 51 assists. Conversely, he also has one lone apple against the Pens. Kreider now has 30 goals and 17 assists. Significantly, he has five goals in three games against the Penguins. The offense averages 3.26 goals per game. However, they have managed just 3.2 over 10 games.

Igor Shesterkin is 31-11-7 with a goals-against average of 2.63 with a save percentage of .910. Unfortunately, he has struggled recently, going 7-3 with a goals-against average of 3.04 and a save percentage of .891 over the final 10 games. The Rangers allow 3.03 goals per game. Additionally, they have allowed 3.1 goals per game over 10 games.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can score first. Then, they must defend consistently and not give the Penguins chances on the powerplay.

Final Penguins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The best bet is to take the under. Ultimately, neither team can score enough to make this a shootout.

Final Penguins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Under: 6.5 (-115)