After looking like a playoff bubble team for much of the 2023-24 campaign, the Nashville Predators look primed to go on a run after winning eight of their last nine games.
The Preds are 35-25-3 as of Thursday, occupying the second wildcard berth in the Western Conference and looking like a team that will still be playing hockey at the end of April.
But that hasn't ruled out selling a few pieces of the roster, and GM Barry Trotz has been fielding calls on a couple of players. No, Juuse Saros will almost certainly not be getting moved, especially as he's been one of the catalysts of the team's recent hot stretch.
The same can't be said for forward Yakov Trenin or defenseman Alexandre Carrier, though — at least according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.
“Predators listening on pending UFA D Alexandre Carrier. All options remain: sign him to extension [still talking], traded if offer makes too much sense, or he's an own-rental,” the hockey insider explained on Thursday. “Pending UFA forward Yakov Trenin also generating interest. Doesn't mean Nashville moves him.”
Although both skaters could remain on the roster for the stretch run, it makes sense that Trotz would at least listen to offers considering both players are pending UFAs. Better to trade them for something, rather than lose them for nothing if a deal can't be agreed to with the Predators before Friday.
Carrier, Trenin on the block, Saros is not
Although one or both of Carrier and Trenin could be on the move, Juuse Saros will almost certainly be remaining in Smashville for at least the rest of the campaign. He's been an absolute rock as of late, winning six of his last seven starts while giving up just 12 goals in that span.
“I think he’ll be playing net for us this year,” Trotz told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun last week. “I don’t suspect anything coming. We’re pretty safe in saying he’s going to be here.”
It'll be interesting to see if Trotz ends up making any splashes ahead of the deadline, but the roster is looking as good as it has all season at the perfect time.