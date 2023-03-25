The Arizona Coyotes were in the news for all the wrong reasons on Friday. Coyotes minority owner Andrew Barroway was arrested in Aspen, Colorado, on felony strangulation charges relating to domestic violence.

“The [NHL] is aware of the arrest of Arizona Coyotes’ minority owner Andrew Barroway,” the National Hockey League said in a statement, via the Aspen Daily News. The NHL also announced Barroway had been suspended indefinitely.

In addition to the felony strangulation charge, the Coyotes owner also faces a misdemeanor assault charge, according to court records. Barroway posted a $2500 personal recognizance bond following a virtual hearing on Friday afternoon.

The Aspen Police Department responded to a call at 8:42 AM local time. Court documents indicate Barroway and his wife engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical.

Barroway is under a court order prohibiting contact with his wife unless it involves their children. The Coyotes owner also cannot consume alcohol as per the court order.

“We are aware of the allegation regarding Mr. Barroway and we are working with the League to gather more information,” the Coyotes said in a statement. “When we have enough information, we will have an appropriate response. Until the investigation is complete, we will have no further comment.”

Barroway originally bought a majority stake in the Coyotes in 2014 and became the sole shareholder in 2016. However, he sold majority interest in the team to businessman Alex Meruelo in 2019. Barroway owns a majority stake in Athens Kallithea F.C., which play in the second division of Greek football.

The Coyotes are preparing for a public vote on a new arena in Tempe. The vote takes place in May and combines an entertainment complex along with their NHL-standard arena.