Niall Horan announced his second ever solo tour ahead of his upcoming album. The Show Live on Tour takes place in 2024, five years since his previous tour in 2018, according to the New York Post. His new album is called, quite literally, The Show, and it will be available for sale and streaming on June 9.

Back in 2020, Niall Horan released his second studio album, Heartbreak Weather in March. Weeks later, the lockdown occurred, halting his tour along with many others. After that, his entire tour for the album was completely canceled. Now, three years later, he’s back and ready to hit the road.

The Show tour has 50 events across the globe. “I really want my show to be a place of pure joy and somewhere you can come to escape and let loose,” Horan wrote on Twitter. “A place where you can truly be yourself.”

The lead single Heaven is out now to drum up anticipation for the new album release. This album took “a little longer than anticipated” because he “wanted to get the music right,” Horan shared in a tweet.

Of course, many fans expressed their excitement for the long awaited tour. Although tickets aren’t yet for sale or even resale—it’ll be available Friday, June 2—many were ready to drop a bag for the ex One Direction singer. One fan said “me buying tickets to nialls [sic] tour no matter how much they cost because money is fake niall horan is forever.”

Another person shared, “going to be an epic night!”