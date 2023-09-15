Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Alex Reyes and promotional newcomer Charlie Campbell. Reyes is coming off a six-year layoff meanwhile, Campbell is coming off a knockout victory in his last fight as he makes his UFC debut. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Reyes-Campbell prediction and pick.

Alex Reyes (13-3) is the older brother of former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes. He has been on the shelf for the last six years and hasn't won a fight since August 2017. It's going to be interesting to see what kind of shape Reyes is and if the ring rust would be a factor at age 36. He gets to take on promotional newcomer Charlie Campbell this weekend at Noche UFC.

Charlie Campbell (7-2) is a former Contender Series alumni who made an appearance on the show last season where he was ultimately knocked out in the first round. Since that loss last year, he has gotten back into the win column with a first-round knockout. He is stepping in on about one to two weeks' notice for Natan Levy when he takes on Alex Reyes this weekend at Noche UFC.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Alex Reyes-Charlie Campbell Odds

Alex Reyes: +360

Charlie Campbell: -500

Over 1.5 Rounds: +172

Under 1.5 Rounds: -220

How to Watch Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Alex Reyes Will Win

Alex Reyes is most known for being the big brother of former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes. The older Reyes has been out of competition for six years and will be making his return to only his second fight inside the octagon. His last appearance was against Mike Perry back in September 2017 who knocked him out in just 1:19 of the very first round. Reyes much like his brother is a very well-rounded finisher with all 13 of his wins coming inside the distance which is split between nine knockouts and four submissions.

His best work is normally done on the feet and at range utilizing his speed, movement, and kickboxing to lay some hands on his opponents. Reyes will get a willing dancing partner to slug it out in the center when he takes on Contender Series alumni Charlie Campbell. Reyes was originally slated to face off against Natan Levy who is a completely different stylistic matchup than Campbell. Campbell is coming in with a chip on his shoulder and it will be up to Reyes to knock off the cobwebs and put it on Campbell early to get the job done on Saturday night.

Why Charlie Campbell Will Win

Charlie Campbell looked like he was on his way to a UFC contract when he cracked the chin of Chris Duncan early in the round but Duncan somehow was able to stay composed while rocked to land a devastating blow that will go down as one of the greatest knockouts in the history of the Contender Series. Campbell was able to get back on the regional circuit and get a quality win at Cage Fury Fighting Championship setting him to take this short notice shot on just about 1-2 weeks notice.

Campbell fights out of LAW MMA with the likes of Nazim Sadykhov, Dennis Buzukja, Matt Frevola, Aljamain Sterling, and Merab Dvalishvili just to name a few. Fighting out of a camp like that with so many high-level athletes only makes you that much better. Campbell is a very dangerous striker but he can also grapple as well if he needs it. With that said, Campbell will be looking to lay some hands on Reyes and get out of there early, and if Reyes has missed a beat in the slightest his night and career could be over quickly.

Final Alex Reyes-Charlie Campbell Prediction & Pick

This is an interesting matchup because on one hand what we saw from Charlie Campbell is that he is an absolute powerhouse who has some serious power behind his strikes and looks the part of a UFC fighter. Then on the other hand we have Alex Reyes who hasn't fought in six years and in his last and only fight for the UFC, it was a knockout loss that didn't even make it two minutes. If Reyes even lost a little bit of a step in this fight he is badly outmatched but even prime Reyes I still think he'd be outmatched here. Ultimately, Campbell is going to come out there and look to put a hurting on Reyes which I fully expect him to do, and get him out of there early in round one to impress Dana White as well as the fight fans.

Final Alex Reyes-Charlie Campbell Prediction & Pick: Charlie Campbell (-500), Under 1.5 Rounds (-220)