In an Instagram post, Focus Features announced that Nosferatu will hit theaters on Christmas Day 2024.

It will be Eggers' first film since The Northman, which was released in April 2022. Prior to his Nosferatu remake, Eggers directed two indie darlings for A24, The Witch and The Lighthouse. Studio 8 and Maiden Voyage Pictures financed the Nosferatu remake.

His gothic style should lend itself well to Nosferatu. This is the third adaptation of the property, which is based on Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula.

The most iconic adaptation is the 1922 film. The film follows a vampire, Count Orlok, who attempts to prey on the wife of a real estate agent. Over 50 years later in 1979, the first remake of Nosferatu was made. Werner Herzog directed the film which starred Kiaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, and Bruno Ganz.

Robert Eggers' adaptation will star Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok. Nicholas Hoult, who just starred in another vampire film, Renfield, will also star in the film. Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, and frequent Eggers collaborator, Willem Dafoe, round out the starring cast.

This is the second film from Eggers to land at Focus Features. After his first two films were distributed by A24, Focus Features sparked a collaborative relationship with the auteur beginning with The Northman. Cinematographer Jarin Blaschike returns to shoot his fourth Eggers film.